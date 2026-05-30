NBA picks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander key to Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 same-game parlay on Saturday, May 30

The second and last spot in this season's NBA Finals is on the line on Saturday, May 30, as Victor Wemnbanyama and the San Antonio Spurs visit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs followed up a disappointing Game 5 showing with maybe their best performance of the entire postseason on Thursday, winning Game 6 118-91, holding SGA to just 15 points in the process. The action now moves to Oklahoma City, where the Thunder are 40-8 this year, though the Spurs are 4-3 overall in OKC including the playoffs. The Spurs are trying to make their first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, while the Thunder are the defending NBA champs after beating Indiana in seven games last summer. Tipoff from the Paycom Center is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the Thunder are 3.5-point favorites, per FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Things look good for the Spurs in the latest NBA injury report, but the same can't be said of the Thunder. Jalen Williams, who was key as the No. 2 option for OKC last postseason, is out for Game 7 despite returning in limited fashion in Game 6. The Thunder will also be without Ajay Mitchell for this winner-take-all clash.

With the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, as well as odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, we've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 same-game parlay picks

Thunder money line

Under 212.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 38.5 points + assists

Thunder money line

The Thunder owned the NBA's best record this regular season, and a big reason for that was their success at home. In Oklahoma City, the Thunder went 34-7 in the regular season and are 6-1 at home this postseason. That lone loss came to the Spurs in double overtime Game 1, but OKC rebounded with consecutive home wins. In Game 7, the SportsLine model thinks the Thunder's home dominance will continue as they win in 60% of simulations.

Under 212.5

Game 7 has the lowest total of any game this series as sportsbooks clearly envision a defensive-minded effort from both parties with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. The first three games of this series all easily cleared this line, but two of the last three games finished Under 212.5, including Game 6. These are two of the best defensive teams the league has to offer, and the model thinks the Under will hit here. The Under hits in 57.8% of simulations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 38.5 points + assists

The two-time defending MVP has had an interesting series against the Spurs. He has a pair of 30-point performances, but he's also been held under 20 points twice, including a 15-point outing in Game 6. SGA actually has more free throws made this postseason than field goals, including in this series. The Spurs have largely been able to keep Gilgeous-Alexander in check with a 37.9% shooting percentage through the first six games and 24.3 points per game. The assists have largely been there outside of four dimes in Game 6, as he's averaging 8.8 per game this series. The model is taking the Under on his points + assists line with a projection of 36.6 for Game 7.

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