NBA picks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander key to Spurs vs. Thunder same-game parlay for Game 5 on Tuesday

The Western Conference Finals heavyweight battle continues on Tuesday, May 26 as the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs at the Paycom Center. The Spurs got 33 points from Victor Wembanyama on Sunday as they recovered from consecutive losses to win 103-82 and tie the series at 2-2. The Thunder struggled mightily from the floor in Game 3, shooting just 33% and hitting only 18% from 3-point range. League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored just 19 points for OKC. But the Thunder still have home-court advantage, and they went 34-7 at home in the regular season and are 5-1 there in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

The Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell (calf), while Jalen Williams is still dealing with a left hamstring strain that kept him out of the past two games, and he is listed as questionable. De'Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper have both had some nagging issues in the playoffs, but San Antonio has no entries on the official Spurs vs. Thunder injury report.

Now, using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, we've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5. The model entered the second week of the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Thunder Game 5 same-game parlay picks

Under 216.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 37.5 points + assists

Keldon Johnson Over 8.5 points + rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +397

Under 216.5

Both of these teams are elite on both ends of the floor but defense and shooting issues were the order of the day in Game 4, when the team combined for just 185 points. The Thunder shot 33% from the field in the loss, but San Antonio shot just 39% and the teams combined to make just 15 of 66 shots (22.7%) from 3-point range. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting in 58.4% of its simulations with the projected total just above 210 points, earning the pick a 'B' grade.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Under 37.5 points + assists

The MVP hasn't been taking over games like he's expected to do and while he hasn't played poorly (except in Game 4), he is averaging just under 25 points in the series, well below the 31.1 regular-season average that put him second in the NBA. SGA hit just six of 15 shots (40%) on Sunday and had 26 points + assists. He has gone Under this number in both OKC losses in the series, and the SportsLine props model projects him for 35.3 points + assists in Game 5.

Keldon Johnson Over 8.5 points + rebounds

Johnson averaged 13.2 points and 1.4 assists in the regular season and is at 11.5 points + assists in the playoffs. The SportsLine props model has him projected at 13.0 points + assists in Game 5, making this a 4-star play. The seventh-year forward is averaging less than 19 minutes per game, but he saw 23.3 minutes per game in the regular season. He averaged 24 minutes in the first two games of this series and went well over this number in both, averaging 14 points + assists.

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