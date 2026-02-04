The top two teams in the NBA's Western Conference meet for the fifth and final time this season on Wednesday night when the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder are 40-11 and have a six-game lead over the Spurs, who are 33-16. San Antonio has had the upper hand in this matchup this season, winning three of the first four games over OKC, the reigning champs.

Tipoff for Thunder vs. Spurs is set for at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center. The Thunder are 1.5-point road favorites, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 222.5. The Thunder are -121 on the money line (wager $121 to win $100) and the Spurs are +101 underdogs (wager $100 to win $101).

Ahead of this massive Western Conference tilt, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Spurs, which includes the reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and recommendations come from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

The Spurs took down the Thunder not once, not twice, but three times in December, proving to be a real thorn in the side for OKC. The Thunder got their revenge in the last meeting, however, picking up a win in January. The SportsLine Projection Model expects OKC to leave San Antonio with another victory as the Thunder win in 64% of model simulations Wednesday night.

The Thunder have a slight lean to the Over this season at 26-25 while the Spurs are just 18-32 to the Over. The model likes Over 222.5, though, with that side of the total hitting in 56.4% of simulations. Three of the four matchups between these teams this season have finished Under this line.

The reigning NBA MVP is averaging 38.2 points + assists per game this season, just below this 38.5 line for Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs. The model thinks SGA will come up just short of this line with a projection of 37.6. He has averaged 35 points + assists against the Spurs this season.

