The San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-115 in double overtime in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, taking a 1-0 lead and home-court advantage away from the defending champions. The Thunder will try to level the series in Game 2 on Wednesday night and will be looking for two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to bounce from a 7-for-23 shooting performance in the series opener.

De'Aaron Fox missed Game 1 with an ankle injury and he's officially listed as questionable for Game 2. Everyone else who is an important part of the rotation is good to go for both teams.

We've put together a same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2 for those interested in parlay betting. We're using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2 same-game parlay picks

Spurs +6.5

Under 216.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 28.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +644

Spurs +6.5

San Antonio is a 6.5-point underdog once again despite sticking with the Thunder for most of the opener and eventually pulling away in double overtime. The Spurs have one of the biggest rim deterrents in Victor Wembanyama, and Oklahoma City's players are routinely avoiding testing him at the rim and settling for mid-range shots, often out of rhythm. The Thunder should make some adjustments for Game 2 but it's hard to see them winning by seven or more points. San Antonio covers the spread in 49% of simulations, bringing slight value at the current odds.

Under 216.5

If you remove the overtime periods, these teams were set to be well Under this line in the opening game. One shot here or there and the Under would've cashed. The Spurs and Thunder both showed why they are tough to score on, so expect more defense in Game 2. The Under cashes in 61.7% of SportsLine simulations.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 28.5 points

The SportsLine props model predicts SGA will have 29.4 points in Game 2. The two-time MVP might've had a bit of a hangover after receiving the award prior to Game 1, shooting 7-for-23 from the floor and missing shots he was making regularly. There have been plenty of games where Gilgeous-Alexander has not needed to explode for 30+ points for the Thunder to win, but the Spurs are a different animal. I'd expect him to rebound in a big way on Wednesday night.

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