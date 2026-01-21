The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to keep rolling Wednesday night when they wrap up a six-day road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Thunder (36-8) have won six of their past seven games and are 2-1 on this road trip, the only exception a 122-120 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. They rebounded with a dominant 136-104 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The Bucks (18-24) took a 112-110 road victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday to halt a 1-4 slide. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 21 points and 17 rebounds in the victory, but the Milwaukee star remains frustrated and the subject of trade rumors. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points against the Cavs, his 114th straight game with at least 20 points, but the reigning league MVP has plenty of help in helping make OKC the NBA's top team. Milwaukee beat the Thunder 97-81 to win the NBA Cup title early last season, but OKC won the next two meetings by an average of 22.5 points. This is their first meeting of this campaign.

Wednesday's Thunder vs. Bucks matchup tips off at 9:30 p.m. ET at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. The Thunder are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds, and the Over/Under for total points set at 226.5. The Thunder are -415 money line favorites, with Milwaukee priced at +322.

Former NBA Finals and league MVPs Gilgeous-Alexander and Antetokounmpo will be the star atrtractions Wednesday, but with players like OKC's Chet Holmgren working inside and Milwaukee's Bobby Portis and AJ Green hitting from the outside, there are many options for building an NBA same-game parlay. You can back or fade on NBA player props based on the numbers, so you need to be prepared to make the right choice. Thunder vs. Bucks will be a contrast of styles but with the right information, you can build a strong same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday.

Thunder vs. Bucks NBA same-game parlay picks

Over 226.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 43.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 5.5 Assists

The SportsLine model is projecting the points total in this one at close to 230 and Oklahoma City is averaging 121.4 points per game on its own, best in the NBA. The Thunder are 23-21 to the Over, and they scored 136 on Monday and their past two games have hit 240. OKC also is the best defensive team in the NBA, but teams can exploit the Thunder on the outside. The Thunder are sixth-worst in the league against 3-point shooters, allowing opponents to hit 37.2% of their outside shots. The Bucks are the second-best 3-point shooting team in the NBA (39.4%), so if they're hot they can do damage.

SGA excels on the road against teams with losing records and defenses in the middle third of the league. He has 65 points and 14 assists over his past two meetings with Milwaukee, and has had at least four rebounds in four of the past six games. With Isaiah Hartenstein out, the Thunder star has been trying to help Holmgren on the glass. Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 33 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over that span. The model is projecting him for 35.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists, good for 48.6 PRA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 5.5 Assists

Antetokounmpo has at least five assists in seven of his past 10 games and in this one, he is likely to be pushing the ball to his outside shooters quite a bit. Antetokounmpo is going to get his points, but with Holmgren guarding the middle, he is going to need help. The big man had 17 rebounds and six assists Monday to go with his 21 points, and the model has him contributing 5.8 assists against the Thunder. The model is leaning Under on Antetokounmpo's point total, with him coming in at 27.3 on a line of 27.5, but it also likes the Over on rebounds (10.5) and all of his combo lines.

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is important for all users and sportsbooks offer tools like setting deposit limits and taking timeouts. All sportsbooks provide contact information for helplines for those who need assistance and some, like DraftKings and BetMGM, offer live chat features to get in touch with support 24/7.