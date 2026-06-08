NBA picks: Spurs vs. Knicks Finals Game 3 same-game parlay features Victor Wembanyama, Mikal Bridges

The 2026 NBA Finals have shifted to the Big Apple, with the New York Knicks hosting their first Finals game since 1999 on Monday, June 8 when they welcome the San Antonio Spurs to town. The Knicks won both games in San Antonio, escaping late in Game 2 with a 105-104 win when Victor Wembanyama's last-second shot did not go in. Both games have gone down to the wire, and now the Knicks will try to grab an insurmountable 3-0 lead, while the Spurs try to get back in the series. San Antonio has won six road games in these playoffs, including Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Stephon Castle took a late fall in Game 2 and went to the bench but did end up coming back in the game. He's not on the injury report. Mitchell Robinson in still on the injury report but he's listed as available and has played through a finger injury in both Finals games so far.

We'll take a look at the latest Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and build a three-leg same-game parlay using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Go to our FanDuel promo code review page to find the latest great offer for betting on Spurs vs. Knicks in the NBA Finals.

Spurs vs. Knicks Finals Game 3 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Victor Wembanyama Over 38.5 points + rebounds

Mikal Bridges Over 13.5 points

Knicks money line

It's fair to ask if the Knicks will ever lose again. Something clicked for this team after the Game 3 loss to the Hawks, and the results have been historic. Keep in mind, New York's only losses in these playoffs have been by one point each, so the Knicks are unlikely to be completely out of the game. The atmosphere at Madison Square Garden will be electric, and the Knicks understand the importance of going up 3-0. They win on Monday in 59% of SportsLine simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Over 38.5 points + rebounds

Wembanyama did not have a great ending to Game 2. He missed some important shots and had a brutal turnover in his first major playoff mishap. The Spurs big man has not been as aggressive as expected in the first half of games and has hit exactly 38 points + rebounds in Games 1 and 2. With San Antonio's championship hopes basically on the line, I'd back Wembanyama to have a highly productive Game 3. The SportsLine props model has him at 39.7 points + rebounds.

Mikal Bridges Over 13.5 points

Bridges was the spark New York's offense needed in Game 2. The forward is shooting 58.5% from the field in these playoffs, but the major difference in Game 2 was his 4-for-6 performance from 3-point range. He's able to attack the basket, connect in the midrange and find openings on the perimeter, making him a tough cover even for San Antonio's solid perimeter defenders. He's projected for 15.2 points in SportsLine's props model.

Wager on Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 with the latest FanDuel promo code.