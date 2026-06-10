NBA picks: Spurs vs. Knicks Finals Game 4 same-game parlay features Mikal Bridges prop and more

The San Antonio Spurs clawed their way back into the NBA Finals with a road win at Madison Square Garden over the New York Knicks, and the teams now meet on Wednesday for a critically important Game 4. Superstar big man Victor Wembanyama played with more ferocity on Monday and Stephon Castle seemed to drive to the basket at will, which made the difference for the Spurs -- although some Knicks fans may allege that San Antonio was the beneficiary of favorable refereeing. But those quibbles with the refs don't account for Karl-Anthony Towns failing to make an impact or Jalen Brunson coughing up poorly timed turnovers. The winner of Game 4 will be in the driver's seat moving forward and the Knicks would do well to find that fire once again. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Spurs have a clean injury report, while Knicks backup center Mitchell Robinson is set to play despite breaking a bone in his hand before the Finals began.

We'll take a look at the latest Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook and build a three-leg same-game parlay using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. It simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Knicks Finals Game 4 same-game parlay picks

Knicks money line

Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 points + assists

Luke Kornet Over 2.5 assists

Knicks money line

The Knicks lost for the first time since April on Monday. Between Wembanyama playing like a man on a mission and a heap of outside distractions, it wasn't the most surprising outcome. The Garden should be a more focused environment on Wednesday. It's also highly likely that head coach Mike Brown will seek to get Towns more involved again, as it was Towns who spearheaded the two wins in San Antonio. If KAT is back to his best self and Mikal Bridges contributes more (see below), the Knicks can take care of business and put themselves in the highly enviable position of having three chances to close out the series. New York wins Game 4 in 57% of the SportsLine Projection Model's simulations.

Mikal Bridges Over 14.5 points + assists

Bridges was the unsung hero of Game 2 but was all but anonymous in Monday's defeat. New York needs to get the versatile wing back into the equation. Bridges has been effective for most of the Knicks' run to the Finals and hasn't had two bad games in a row. He should be back in rhythm for Game 4 and has cleared this line in three of his last five games. The SportsLine props model has him projected for 18.4 points + assists.

Luke Kornet Over 2.5 rebounds

Kornet has a very simple job. He's there to give Wembanyama a breather and not completely torpedo the Spurs when the Frenchman is off the floor. To his credit, while the Spurs frequently post negative point differentials with Wemby on the bench, Kornet is capable of grabbing a few boards. He's cleared this line in four of his last five games and the SportsLine props model projects him for 3.3 rebounds in Game 4. Getting this at plus money feels great.

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