There's a short three-game slate in the NBA on Monday, Feb. 23, but fans might potentially be getting a Finals preview with the San Antonio Spurs visiting the Detroit Pistons. The Spurs have won eight in a row and although they are behind the Thunder in the Western Conference, San Antonio has had OKC's number during the regular season. The Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference and are on a five-game winning streak, most recently knocking off the Chicago Bulls 126-110.

We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay for Spurs vs. Pistons on Monday with odds from DraftKings and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Spurs vs. Pistons same-game parlay picks

Pistons money line

Under 232.5

Victor Wembanyama Under 34.5 points + rebounds

Pistons money line

Detroit wins in 69% of model simulations, which is good for an "A" grade. The Pistons are 21-6 at home this season and have won five in a row, so they've got good momentum heading into Monday's clash. Even though the Spurs have won eight in a row, they are 18-10 on the road as opposed to 21-6 at home.

Under 232.5

The Spurs are sixth in points per game and the Pistons aren't far behind in eighth. San Antonio is also sixth in offensive rating while Detroit ranks ninth. So why is the model backing the Under, which hits in 63% of simulations? These are two of the best defensive teams in the league, with Detroit ranking second in defensive rating and San Antonio coming in third. On the season, the Spurs are 24-33 to the Over and the Pistons are 24-30-1 to the Over.

Victor Wembanyama Under 34.5 points + rebounds

It's tough to suggest any sort of Under for Wembanyama, who has shown he can explode offensively at any moment. The Pistons do have some size in the frontcourt to slow him down, even with Isaiah Stewart still out due to a suspension. Wembanyama has actually gone Under this particular line in four of his last five games and although he's coming off a 28-point, 15-rebound showing against the Kings, the SportsLine props is looking at the bigger trend. It projects him for 30.2 points + rebounds on Monday.

