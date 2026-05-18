The Western Conference Finals begin on Monday, May 18 with Game 1 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, the two best teams in the league based on record. Both the Spurs and Thunder won more than 60 games in the regular season, and while San Antonio got the better of Oklahoma City in four of the five regular-season matchups, including the NBA Cup semifinal, the Thunder have not lost yet in these playoffs. OKC enters this series after sweeping the Lakers in four games, while the Spurs demolished the Timberwolves in Game 6 to capture that series 4-2.

Thunder star Jalen Williams is officially off the injury report after suffering a hamstring injury and missing the last six games. De'Aaron Fox is listed as questionable after dealing with an ankle issue for the latter half of the series against Minnesota, but he did log 24 minutes in Game 6.

We've put together a same-game parlay for Game 1 between the Spurs and Thunder involving Williams, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Spurs vs. Thunder Game 1 same-game parlay picks

Spurs +6.5

Under 220.5

Jalen Williams Over 15.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +558

Spurs +6.5

San Antonio has some favorable history against Oklahoma City with the regular season meetings, and the Thunder haven't been tested much in these playoffs. The Spurs are 10-5 ATS as road underdogs and 27-18-1 ATS as the road side, while Oklahoma City is 42-44 ATS as a favorite and 22-23 ATS at home. San Antonio covers the spread in 52% of SportsLine simulations.

Under 220.5

These are two of the best defensive teams in the league. Three of their five meetings in the regular season plus NBA Cup finished Under this particular line, though one game had exactly 220 points and one of the Overs was at 222 points. The Spurs were 5-1 to the Under to start the playoffs but went Over the total in each of the last five games against Minnesota. Oklahoma City trends to the Over as a whole but is just 23-22 to the Over at home. The Under hits in 58.6% of model simulations.

Jalen Williams Over 15.5 points

SportsLine's props model projects Williams, who is returning from a six-game absence, for 18.1 points on Monday. The forward might see more touches if the Spurs try to take the ball out of league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's hands like they did with Anthony Edwards. Williams averaged 17.1 points per game during an injury-marred regular season but he dropped 21.4 points per game in last year's playoffs. Assuming he won't have any limitations or be on a minutes restriction, he should top this line in Game 1.

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