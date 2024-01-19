Seven games will make up Friday's NBA slate with matchups tipping off between 7:00 and 10:30 p.m. ET. We have our eye on one upset, a spread pick and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify three plays worth considering.

New Orleans split a two-game series with the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks before crushing the Charlotte Hornets in its last game, but the Suns have more momentum after racking up three straight wins. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are improving their chemistry quickly, and Brandon Ingram's recent offensive struggles could put New Orleans at a major disadvantage against a team with so much firepower.

The 76ers beat a healthy Magic squad by 20 in Orlando this past December, and it appears like the second meeting between these Eastern Conference rivals won't be as competitive. The home team is down Franz Wagner and Gary Harris, who are crucial parts of the league's sixth-best scoring defense. We'll have to see whether the Magic continue to bring Wendell Carter Jr. off the bench, as Joel Embiid leads the league in first and third-quarter points per game and could help Philly build a lead early against Goga Bitadze.

Player prop: Keldon Johnson over 8.5 assists + rebounds (+104)

Victor Wembanyama won't play on Friday, so Johnson is in for a large bump in production. The San Antonio Spurs forward is averaging 30.8 minutes per contest when the top pick from last year's draft doesn't suit up. He could be in for a big game against the Hornets. Johnson has gone over this total four times in five games without Wembanyama this season. Four teams are giving up more rebounds per game than the Hornets this season and three teams are giving up more assists per game.