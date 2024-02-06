Seven games will make up Tuesday's NBA slate. We have our eye on one moneyline pick, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering.

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-145) @ Utah Jazz

The Western Conference's top team is 2-0 against the Jazz this season. While Utah has improved significantly since the beginning of the campaign, taking down a legitimate contender will be a tough task. OKC beat the Denver Nuggets to kick off its current three-game road winning streak and will enter Tuesday with plenty of momentum. While a few Thunder players are dealing with minor injuries, Jalen Williams (ankle) was present at shootaround and could return from a three-game layoff. I'm rolling with the favorites if they have their usual starters ready to go.

Things aren't looking good for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is out for the year with a foot injury and Patrick Williams won't return from his foot injury for a least two weeks. Then there's Alex Caruso, who's questionable with an adductor strain and has been listed as one of Chicago's more sought-after trade targets in recent weeks. Only the Thunder, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers have a higher positive point differential than the Timberwolves this year, so Minnesota should comfortably take down a host team that's far from full strength and cover.

Player prop: Josh Green over 11.5 points (+114)

Green notched his second consecutive 20-point game despite Kyrie Irving's return to the lineup his last time out and has played a larger role in the Mavericks' offense as of late. He's scored at least 18 points in three straight contests and has only fallen short of 31 minutes once in his previous eight games. Dallas will need help on the wings with Dante Exum (knee) out and Doncic (nose) questionable. Green has averaged 12.0 points per game through 10 games without Doncic this season.