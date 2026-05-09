The Oklahoma City Thunder are a perfect 6-0 this postseason after winning the first two games of their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The series now shifts to L.A. where the Lakers will need to find some magic in order to get back in this series. Tipoff for Saturday's Game 3 tilt is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Luka Doncic has yet to play for the Lakers this postseason and isn't expected to play on Saturday. OKC's Jalen Williams has been out since Game 1 of the first round and isn't expected to play Saturday either. For this matchup, we've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Lakers Game 3 using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Thunder vs. Lakers Game 3 same-game parlay picks

Lakers money line

Over 211.5

LeBron James Over 22.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +1369

Lakers money line

The Lakers are no strangers to being underdogs this postseason, as the Rockets were favored for much of the start of their first-round series. The Lakers are down 2-0 now to the Thunder and are plus-money underdogs on their home court after losing by 18 points in both Game 1 and Game 2. The Lakers win in 34% of simulations to return value at these money line odds.

Over 211.5

The Thunder are 48-40 to the Over this year - including the postseason - while the Lakers are 44-46 to the Over. Game 1 didn't clear this line, but Game 2 did. The Thunder went 25-17 to the Over on the road, and the model has the Over hitting in 63.4% of simulations.

LeBron James Over 22.5 points

James, even at 41 years old, has been the Lakers' best and most important player this postseason. The Lakers will need another big game from James if they're going to get back into this series. James has cleared this line in each of the first two games of this series and six of eight games this postseason. The model projects James to score 23.4 points in Game 3.

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