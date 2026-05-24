NBA picks: Thunder vs. Spurs same-game parlay features Victor Wembanyama for Game 4 on Sunday, May 24

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to get back in the game in the Western Conference Finals after the Oklahoma City Thunder took a 2-1 series lead with a 123-108 victory on Friday. The Spurs now have a chance to pull even with a victory in Game 4 on their home floor. The Thunder again relied on their depth behind league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 26 points, with Jared McCain scoring 24 off the bench and four others hitting double digits in points in Game 3.

Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell combined for 46 points, but the Spurs couldn't keep up. Others will need to step up in Game 4 if San Antonio wants to keep pace in this series. San Antonio is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest NBA Playoffs odds at FanDuel, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 219.5 (Over -110, Under -110).

We've put together a same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 for fans with an interest in parlay betting. For this parlay, we'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Thunder vs. Spurs Game 4 same-game parlay picks

Thunder money line

Under 219.5

Victor Wembanyama Over 25.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +649

Thunder money line

The Spurs had the Thunder's number during the regular season, but their only win in this series came in double overtime in Game 1. They've been able to keep up a bit with OKC, but the Thunder's depth has proven to be too much for San Antonio to handle at times. That was very evident in Game 3, and it could be argued that the Spurs are simply running out of gas here. The SportsLine model picked the Thunder to win Game 3 on the road, and it's backing the visitors again in Game 4 as OKC wins in 56% of simulations at plus money.

Under 219.5

These teams have cleared this line in each of the first three games of this series, but the model doesn't see that happening again in Game 4. The Thunder are 53-40 to the Over this year, but the Spurs are 50-46 to the Under. Additionally, San Antonio leans towards the Under at home. The Under hits in roughly 57% of simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Over 25.5 points

If the Spurs are going to get back in this series, their best player will need to be the focal point. Wembanyama has been very good for San Antonio this series, exploding for 41 points in Game 1 before scoring 21 and 26 points in Games 2 and 3, respectively. It's clear that the Spurs don't have the depth that the Thunder do, which means Wemby will have to play a ton of minutes in order to carry his team to victory. Whether the Spurs win Game 4 or not, their big man will be the go-to guy offensively. The model projects him to score 26.9 points on Sunday.