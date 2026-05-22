NBA picks: Thunder vs. Spurs same-game parlay for Game 3 on Friday, May 22 includes Chet Holmgren

The Western Conference Finals shift to Texas on Friday, May 22 for Game 3 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs won Game 1 in double overtime to take home-court advantage away from the Thunder, who pulled away late in Game 2 to level this series at set up a crucial contest on Friday.

Jalen Williams re-aggravated his hamstring injury in Game 2 and is listed as questionable for Game 3. Ajay Mitchell appeared to suffer an injury late in Game 3 but is off the report for the Thunder. Dylan Harper sustained a groin injury in Game 2 and is questionable for Game 3, while De'Aaron Fox continues to recover from an ankle injury that has cost him the first two games of this series. He's also questionable to suit up.

Even though some key rotation players are sidelined for both teams, NBA bettors have plenty of options when it comes to parlay betting for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3. We've put together a three-leg same-game parlay with odds from FanDuel and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3 same-game parlay picks

Thunder money line

Over 217.5

Chet Holmgren Over 22.5 points + rebounds

Same-game parlay odds: +401

Thunder money line

Even though the series is tied 1-1, the Thunder were a few shots away from taking a 2-0 lead with them to San Antonio. The Spurs haven't been at full strength with Fox sidelined but Oklahoma City has been getting contributions across the roster and has more depth to play with. The Thunder win Game 3 in 58% of SportsLine simulations, bringing substantial value as plus-money underdogs.

Over 217.5

These are two of the best defensive teams in the league, but they appear to have figured each other out a bit through the first two games. Oklahoma City's shooting normalized in Game 2, particularly with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander improving to 50% from the field. San Antonio has been able to keep up for the most part despite missing Fox. Both of the first two games have gone well Over this total, so that should be the play in Game 3. The Over hits in 53.7% of SportsLine simulations.

Chet Holmgren Over 22.5 points + rebounds

Holmgren had 16 points + rebounds in Game 1 and 17 points + rebounds in Game 2 despite having to contend with Victor Wembanyama for most of this series. The Thunder big man is slightly overmatched but that hasn't prevented him from making big plays, including a late block on Wembanyama in Game 1 to force overtime. Holmgren is projected for 25 points + rebounds per the SportsLine props model, and OKC needs him to have a presence if it wishes to take Friday's contest on the road and gain a 2-1 edge in the series.

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