Nine games will make up Thursday's post-NBA Trade Deadline slate. We have our eyes on one moneyline pick, a spread pick and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? Here are three options we feel are worth considering:

Milwaukee has gone 1-4 straight up since Doc Rivers took over as the head coach, and Thursday's game against Minnesota is sure to be challenging. The Timberwolves are fairly healthy across the board, but the Bucks' Khris Middleton has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Damian Lillard is questionable with an ankle injury of his own as well. Minnesota has been a little up-and-down as of late, but Milwaukee's recent form is much more concerning. The visitors have all their essential scorers and defenders while the Bucks are lacking on both ends.

Memphis has lost six consecutive games and its last five defeats were by six points or more. There's a chance that none of the starters from opening night will be available for the Grizzlies, as Jaren Jackson Jr. is questionable with a hip injury. Chicago is playing inspired ball after losing Zach LaVine to a season-ending foot injury and is fresh off beating the Timberwolves by six. The Bulls should comfortably cover against the undermanned Grizzlies.

Player prop: Tyrese Haliburton under 8.5 assists (+118)

Haliburton exceeded his minute restriction for the first time since he suffered his hamstring injury against the Houston Rockets and logged seven assists in 29 minutes. However, the Indiana Pacers point guard hasn't eclipsed eight assists in four games. Haliburton's team will surely be careful with him before clearing him to take on a full workload, and he won't have as much offensive support on Thursday. Buddy Hield has been traded to the Philadelphia 76ers while Bennedict Mathurin is questionable with an illness after missing the Pacers' last game with the same issue.