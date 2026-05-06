Despite Anthony Edwards being on a minutes limit in his return to the floor less than a week after suffering a bone bruise due to a hyperextended knee, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to win a defensive slugfest in Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs and take home-court advantage in the conference semifinals. Game 2 is in San Antonio on Wednesday, May 6, and the Spurs will try to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole before the series shifts to Minnesota.

Edwards is officially listed as questionable, but he's going to suit up. Ayo Dosunmu, who has missed the team's last two games with a calf injury, is also listed as questionable. Carter Bryant is questionable for San Antonio. We'll take a look at the latest Timberwolves vs. Spurs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model and build a same-game parlay for Wednesday's Game 2 with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2 same-game parlay picks

Timberwolves +9.5

Over 215.5

Rudy Gobert Over 7.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +434

Timberwolves +9.5

Minnesota held a nine-point lead late in Game 1 before nearly unraveling, but neither team was able to truly pull away from the other in that opening contest. Even with the Spurs having more energy, desperation and a better showing offensively, it's hard to see them winning by double digits. Edwards likely sees more playing time for the Timberwolves, who have gotten big contributions from everyone on the roster in key moments. Minnesota covers the spread in 59% of SportsLine simulations.

Over 215.5

The Over hits in 61.4% of SportsLine simulations, and despite the total finishing at 206 for Game 1, there's a path to more offense in Game 2. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox combined for 10-for-31 from the floor. Wembanyama missed all eight of his 3-point shots and Fox missed all four of his. That's unlikely to happen again, despite Minnesota's stellar defense. Edwards could get more playing time as well, and if Dosunmu returns, the Timberwolves will get a jolt offensively.

Rudy Gobert Over 7.5 points

Gobert's free-throw shooting is going to be an issue, but the big man has found a way to stay on the floor and consistently impact the game. He's not going to be featured in the offense, though he's routinely getting easy looks at the basket in pick-and-roll action. Gobert went Over this line three times in six games against the Nuggets and hit seven points in Game 1. The SportsLine props model projects him for 10.9 points in Wednesday's contest.

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