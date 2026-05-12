The Minnesota Timberwolves took advantage of Victor Wembanyama's absence late in Sunday's game to rally and beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-109. Now they head back to San Antonio with their Western Conference semifinals series tied 2-2. Webanyama was ejected for an elbow to Naz Reid's neck that was deemed a Flagrant 2, but he avoided a suspension and will be available for Game 5 on Tuesday night. Anthony Edwards scored 36 points -- 16 in the fourth quarter -- to lead the Timberwolves in Game 4.

Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox is questionable after injuring his ankle Sunday but is expected to play and while Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo is out after surgery to repair an Achilles' tendon, Minnesota has no other significant injuries.

Sports fans interested in parlay betting should check out the same-game parlay we've put together for Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5. We're using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. The model entered the second week of the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 5 same-game parlay picks

Over 218.5

Timberwolves +10.5

Julius Randle Over 16.5 points

Same-game parlay odds: +365

Over 218.5

The model is projecting the total for Game 5 going above 220 points, and Over 218.5 hits in 55% of SportsLine simulations. The total has gone Over in four of the past five meeting between the teams, including the past three. The total also has gone Over in four of Minnesota's last six games and five of its past seven on the road, while 25 of its 45 road games this season have gone Over the total. The Spurs are 28-27 to the Over with one day off between games.

Timberwolves +10.5

The Timberwolves are 43-49 against the spread this season but are 6-4 ATS in the playoffs. The SportsLine model has Minnesota covering the spread in 56% of it simulations. Three of its four playoff losses have failed to cover this number, but the exception is the most recent loss by eight points. Another was by 11, and Anthony Edwards was on a minutes restriction in the other two. Edwards has scored 68 points over the past two games, so he should be the difference to at least keep this close.

Julius Randle Over 16.5 points

Randle has taken a back seat to Edwards the past couple of games, but he is projected for 20 points in SportsLine's props model. Randle has scored 12 points in three straight games but had gone Over this number in the three before that. He averaged 21.1 points in the regular season. It's just a matter of getting his shots to fall. The veteran forward is shooting 37% from the floor in the series but shot 48% in the regular season, so he could heat up again in this crucial Game 5.

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