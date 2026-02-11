Two Eastern Conference contenders face off Wednesday night with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks have been hot of late, winning eight of their last 10, though they lost the first end of a back-to-back on Tuesday against the Pacers. New York is third in the East. The 76ers are sixth in the Eastern Conference and have won six of their last 10 and are coming off a loss to Portland.

This is the fourth and final meeting between these teams this regular season, with the 76ers winning two of the first three matchups, though the Knicks won the last game between these sides a few weeks ago.

We've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for this Eastern Conference tilt, which includes Philadelphia All-Star Tyrese Maxey, who is in the midst of a breakout campaign as one of the top scorers in the NBA. All odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and recommendations come from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

The Knicks have been one of the hotter teams in the league of late, even with their loss on Tuesday night. They've failed to cover in two of their last three games but have covered in nine of their last 11 contests. The SportsLine model likes New York to cover Wednesday night as the Knicks cover in more than 60% of simulations. New York is 30-25 ATS this year and Philadelphia is 30-22 ATS.

This is the model's top-rated play of the game, as Over 222.5 has been issued a rare 'A' grade. The Over hits in nearly 70% of model simulations here. The Knicks are 27-28 to the Over this season while Philadelphia is 27-26 to the Over. Two of the first three games between New York and Philadelphia cleared 222.5.

Maxey is enjoying the best year of his career right now, averaging 28.8 points per game as he is heading to his second All-Star Game. Maxey has gone Over 25.5 points in four of his last five games, and he went Over 25.5 in two of three games against the Knicks this season.

