The New York Knicks look to extend their win streak heading into the new year but face a difficult task when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday for a rematch of the NBA Cup final. The Knicks (23-9) have won three in a row and lead the Atlantic Division, sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons. The Spurs (23-9) sit atop the Southwest Division and are second in the Western Conference behind the Oklahoma City Thunder but come in on a two-game losing streak. New York comes in off a 130-125 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, while San Antonio suffered a 113-101 setback to the Cleveland Cavaliers the same night.

Wednesday's Knicks vs. Spurs matchup tips off at 7 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center, and San Antonio is a 2.5-point home favorite, with the Over/Under for total points set at 236.5.

San Antonio has thrived despite being without Victor Wembanyama for much of the early part of the season, with De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle coming up big. And with Devin Vassell knocking down three-pointers and Harrison Barnes providing a strong veteran presence, the Spurs have designs on making a deep playoff run. The Knicks are led by Jalen Brunson and big man Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges is a key on the defensive end. Vassell will miss Wednesday's game with an adductor strain and Castle is questionable with a sprained thumb, but the Knicks should be near full strength. That means there are plenty of solid options when building a same-game parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook for Wednesday's game.

San Antonio won five in a row before their two-game losing streak, and they'll come into this one fired up at home. They have something to prove against one of the best teams in the East and they don't want to lose a third straight at home. San Antonio is 13-6 as a money line favorite this season and will be looking to avenge its loss to the Knicks in the NBA Cup final two weeks ago. The Spurs showed their quality depth when Wembanyama was out, and they have nine players who average at least 21 minutes. The SportsLine model has them winning in 63% of its simulations.

The model has the teams combining for more than 240 points, and the Over is hitting in nearly 57% of simulations, earning this pick a "B" grade. Both teams are in the top seven in the league in scoring, with the Spurs ranking seventh (119.5 points per game) and New York fourth (120.8). The last meeting between the teams came in at 237 points, a 124-113 Knicks victory in the NBA Cup final, when both Towns and Wembanyama were slightly hobbled.

Wembanyama has scored 58 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked six shots in the two games since he returned to the starting lineup. He is a averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, and that is what SportsLine's props model projects him for in this one. Wembanyama had 14 rebounds in 27 minutes Monday night and has topped this number in three of his past five games. With San Antonio a little shorthanded, he should see plenty of time on the floor against New York.

