They say everything's bigger in Texas, and the Lonestar State features arguably the biggest matchup in the NBA on Wednesday when the Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs in a battle of top Western Conference contenders.

The Spurs are second in the West at 31-15 this season, and they've proven to be the one team in the entire league this year that can truly cause problems for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the best record in the league. The Rockets at 28-16 are fourth in the Western Conference. Both teams have won six of their last 10, with Houston riding a two-game win streak and San Antonio coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. These teams have met twice this season already, with each team securing one win. This is the third of four matchups between these in-state rivals this season.

Tipoff for Spurs vs. Rockets is set for at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 2.5-point home favorites, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 220.5. The Rockets are -147 on the money line (wager $147 to win $100) and the Spurs are +124 underdogs (wager $100 to win $124).

With such a big Western Conference tilt on tap, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay, which includes star Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, who is averaging a double-double on the year. Odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Rockets NBA same-game parlay picks

Rockets money line

Over 220.5

Victor Wembanyama Under 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

Rockets money line

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is all-in on the Rockets on Wednesday as they win outright in 72% of model simulations. The Rockets won the previous matchup between these two teams on Jan. 20 and are 16-3 at home this season.

Over 220.5

This total is tied for the lowest of the day per FanDuel, but these teams went Under this line just over a week ago. Both teams have tended to have their games finish Under the total this year, with San Antonio 29-18 to the Under and Houston 24-20 to the Under. Both teams have had four of their last five games go Under. All that being said, the SportsLine model is backing the Over, with that side hitting in 55.4% of its 10,000 simulations.

Victor Wembanyama Under 35.5 points + rebounds + assists

"Wemby" is averaging 38.1 points + rebounds + assists per game this year, but the model is taking the Under on his 35.5 PRA line with a projection of 32.1. Wembanyama is averaging 30.0 PRA in two games against Houston this year with a shooting percentage of just .351, well below his season mark of .506.

