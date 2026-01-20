Two Western Conference rivals square off Tuesday night as the San Antonio Spurs visit the Houston Rockets. The Spurs have the second-best record in the Western Conference at 30-13 and enter Tuesday having won three in a row. The Rockets are 25-15, fifth in the West, and are winners of two straight. This is the second of four meetings between these in-state rivals, with San Antonio taking the first matchup 121-110 back in November.

Tipoff for Spurs vs. Rockets is set for at 8 p.m. ET at the Toyota Center. The Rockets are 4.5-point home favorite, per the latest SportsLine consensus odds, and the Over/Under for total points is 221.5. The Rockets are -166 on the money line (wager $166 to win $100) and the Spurs are +140 underdogs (wager $100 to win $140).

The Spurs appear to be the Oklahoma City Thunder's top competition in the West as San Antonio is 5.5 games back of the reigning champs and took three of four from OKC already this season. A big reason the Spurs have played so well this season is star center Victor Wembanyama playing the majority of the team's games after a blood clot ended his playing days last season. "Wemby" enters Tuesday averaging 24.8 points per game and 10.8 rebounds per contest, and he's a key part of our three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Spurs-Rockets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spurs vs. Rockets NBA same-game parlay picks

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is big on the Rockets at home on Tuesday as they cover this line in 67% of simulations, good for a rare "A" grade. The Rockets are 19-21 against the spread this season, but are 4-1 ATS when favored between three and six points.

Over 221.5

The model has also issued an "A" grade for the Over here as that side of the total hits nearly 60% of the time. Both teams have leaned Under this year with the Spurs 26-18 to the Under and the Rockets 21-19 to that side of the total, but the model expects more scoring and for these rivals to clear this line. The last matchup between these teams saw 231 points scored.

Victor Wembanyama Under 32.5 points + rebounds

Wembanyama is averaging 35.6 points + rebounds per game in a dominant first half of the 2025-26 season, but the model doesn't expect the Spurs' big man to be as productive on Tuesday with a projection of 29.9 total points + rebounds despite him clearing this number in each of his last three games.

Responsible gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing wagers, and sportsbooks take the issue seriously and offer ways to help. Some tools and resources available at sportsbooks include gaming limits such as for deposits and wagers, as well as betting activity alerts and voluntary self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also share contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER, which bettors can call or text 24/7.