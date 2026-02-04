The top two teams in the NBA's Western Conference meet for the fifth and final time this season on Wednesday night when the West-leading Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder are 40-11 and have a six-game lead over the Spurs, who are 33-16. San Antonio has had the upper hand in this matchup this season, winning three of the first four games over OKC, the reigning champs. This matchup will be missing one superstar player as it was announced Wednesday afternoon that reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out of action for the Thunder through at least the All-Star Break due to an abdominal injury. Tipoff for Thunder vs. Spurs is set for at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center.

Ahead of this massive Western Conference tilt, we've put together a three-leg NBA same-game parlay for Thunder vs. Spurs, which star Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama. Odds for this parlay are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, and recommendations come from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times.

Thunder vs. Spurs NBA same-game parlay picks

Thunder +9.5

The Thunder were favored initially on Wednesday before news of SGA's injury broke, and the Spurs now find themselves favored by 9.5. The model thinks Gilgeous-Alexander's injury really swings things San Antonio's way overall, but the model still expects this one to be close, projecting a three-point Spurs win.

Over 217.5

The Thunder have a slight lean to the Over this season at 26-25 while the Spurs are just 18-32 to the Over. SGA being out does dampen the star power here, but it also has dropped the total from 222.5 Wednesday morning to 217.5 in the afternoon. The Over hits in the vast majority of simulations.

Victory Wembanyama Under 24.5 points + assists

"Wemby" is in the midst of a stellar campaign, averaging 26.8 points + assists per game this year. The model is backing the Under on this prop line, however, with a projection of 24.3 against the Thunder.

Responsible gaming

It's important that all sports bettors practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and sportsbooks offer various tools and resources to assist with this like gaming alerts, deposit and wager limits and timeout and self-exclusion options. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-GAMBLER (call or text 24/7).