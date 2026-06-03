NBA picks: Victor Wembanyama prop part of Knicks vs. Spurs Finals Game 1 same-game parlay

The NBA Finals begin Wednesday, and fans have a fascinating matchup to look forward to as Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. New York blazed through the last two rounds of the playoffs with sweeps of both Philadelphia and Cleveland, while San Antonio ground out a victory over the reigning champions in Oklahoma City to announce Wembanyama's ascendancy to superstardom. There is an argument to say that the Knicks are greater than the sum of their parts -- do they have what it takes to keep Wemby in check? Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, and the Spurs are 4.5-point favorites.

Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson is questionable with a hand injury sustained between playoff rounds, while the Spurs have a clean bill of health as of publication.

Using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, and odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, we've built a three-leg same-game parlay for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1. The model enters the 2026 NBA Finals on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Knicks vs. Spurs Finals Game 1 same-game parlay picks

Knicks +4.5

Victor Wembanyama Over 41.5 points + assists + rebounds

Dylan Harper Over 10.5 points

Knicks +4.5

It's hard to call a team that swept consecutive series to reach the NBA Finals scrappy, but that's exactly what the Knicks are. There are bona fide stars in Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, but the other three starters -- OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart -- are blood-and-guts defensive pests who zip around the floor like the court's a pinball machine. The Knicks may not win, given that this game is on the road against an imposing San Antonio team, but this feels like a game that will go down to the wire.

Victor Wembanyama Over 41.5 points + assists + rebounds

Do the Knicks have an answer for Wemby? Towns is more of a scorer than a lockdown defender, and New York's defensive specialist -- Mitchell Robinson -- will be playing with a broken bone in his hand. Robinson always plays hard, but how effective will he be while he nurses the injury? Will he be able to stay on the floor? Or, alternatively, will Robinson be forced into more service than coach Mike Brown would like due to Towns' proclivity for getting into foul trouble? There's a lot aligning here for Wemby to have a huge night. The Western Conference Final was a statement of intent for the Frenchman. Game 1 -- and this series as a whole -- could be his crowning.

Dylan Harper Over 10.5 points

The WCF was all about Wembanyama claiming the league as his, but it was also something of a coming-out party for Harper. The No. 2 pick in last year's draft didn't look at all out of place as his team dethroned the Thunder. Harper is an intelligent player for his age and displays seriously impressive technical skill. He's going to see a lot of Bridges and Hart when he's on the floor, but the rookie has what it takes to get buckets on the biggest stage. Look for Harper to make an impact in Game 1.

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