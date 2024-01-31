Ten games will make up Wednesday's NBA slate. We have our eye on one upset, a spread pick, and one plus-money prop ahead of the action. Are you looking to find an edge? We've gone over each pairing to identify three plays worth considering.

Moneyline: Sacramento Kings (+115) @ Miami Heat

The Heat are slight favorites despite their current seven-game losing streak even though they're hosting a Kings squad riding a four-game winning streak. Miami has had a tough schedule, as this will be its fourth consecutive matchup against a team with a winning record. The Heat are still figuring out how to incorporate Terry Rozier. On the other hand, the Kings have chemistry and momentum on their side. The visitors should get the job done.

Spread: Phoenix Suns -3.5 (-115) @ Brooklyn Nets

The Nets surprisingly edged out the Suns in the first pairing between these teams in 2023-24, but the personnel will look a little different in round two. Phoenix has more depth, as Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon didn't play in the December matchup. Brooklyn has less, as Dorian Finney-Smith and Day'Ron Sharpe have been ruled out. The Nets have won just one of their previous five home games against teams with winning records.

Player prop: Devin Vassell over 20.5 points (+102)

The Orlando Magic have a stingy defense but Vassell is on a roll. The San Antonio Spurs wing has scored at least 21 points in five of his previous six games. That span included a 25-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves' top-ranked defense. Keldon Johnson is questionable and his absence could help Vassell put up a few more shots.