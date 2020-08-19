Watch Now: 2020 NBA Draft Analysis: LaMelo Ball ( 1:14 )

The coronavirus has perhaps had an even greater impact on the NBA Draft than it has the actual season. While the league was able to restart games in the Disney bubble, its ability to evaluate prospects has been altered in a way that can't be solved so cleanly. The NBA originally planned to hold its draft combine in Chicago in May but that was canceled due to concerns raised by COVID-19. Unlike games, the NBA won't be able to simply reschedule the combine. Instead, they are taking a novel approach. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the league will hold multiple virtual combines.

The combines will take place at various regional sites in order to limit travel. While top prospects are unlikely to attend, players who still want to be evaluated and potentially improve their stock will have the chance to do so in front of interested teams, though they will only be watching remotely. Teams will be able to request interviews with prospects as they would in Chicago.

It isn't clear at this point if prospects will be able to visit teams in their home cities. Given the general uncertainty in this class, that will make evaluating the prospects extremely difficult. There is no consensus No. 1 pick or even a top tier. Success or failure in this class is going to come down to each team's ability to remotely evaluate prospective picks.

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held virtually on Thursday. The Draft itself is slated for Oct. 16, mere days after the possible end of the NBA Finals. Teams still have roughly two months to make decisions, but given the unprecedented build-up to this year's Draft, there should be plenty of surprises when the picks actually start to roll in.