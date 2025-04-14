Twelve spots have been locked up so far in the NBA playoffs, with four more still to be decided over the next four days in the NBA Play-In Tournament.



On Tuesday, the No. 7 seeds will host the No. 8 seeds in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, with the winners clinching the No. 7 seed for each. On Wednesday, the No. 9 seeds will be at home against the No. 10s seed in both conferences. The winners in those Wednesday battles move on to play Friday versus the losers of the No. 7/No. 8 games, with the winners claiming the No. 8 seeds.

Let's take a look at the odds for the four play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic

The first game on Tuesday is between the 40-42 Atlanta Hawks and 41-41 Orlando Magic at 7:40 p.m. ET. These two teams just played each other to close the regular season on Sunday, though several key players rested in that game. The Magic are 5-point home favorites in this showdown, as well as -200 (bet $200 to win $100) on the money line. Meanwhile, the Hawks are +168 (bet $100 to win $168) to clinch the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

For player props, Paolo Banchero has the highest points prop of any player in the four play-in games available at 29.5. Banchero is averaging 25.9 points per game this season, but he has scored at least 31 points in each of his three efforts against the Hawks this season.

Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Later on Tuesday at 10:10 p.m. ET is a showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors. Both teams are 48-34, but the Warriors have homecourt advantage thanks to the tiebreaker. Golden State missed a chance last game to clinch a playoff spot, losing 124-119 at home in overtime to the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite being in the play-in game, the Warriors have the fifth-best NBA title odds at +2300, only behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (+180), Boston Celtics (+190), Cleveland Cavaliers (+490) and Los Angeles Lakers (+1700).

The Warriors are the biggest favorites among the four available play-in games, as they're -7 on the spread and -290 on the moneyline. The Grizzlies are +235 to pull off the upset. This matchup also features the highest total of the play-in games at 229. The two star point guards lead the way with their point props, with Stephen Curry at 28.5 and Ja Morant at 26.5.

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls

The tightest spread of the play-in games belongs to the first game on Wednesday, as the 39-43 Chicago Bulls are 1-point home favorites over the 37-45 Miami Heat at 7:40 p.m. ET. The Bulls have won all three meetings between these teams this season, including a 119-111 triumph last Wednesday to clinch the No. 9 seed and home court for this game. Chicago is -112 to win their fourth straight this campaign over the Heat, while Miami is -104 to advance to Friday.

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

The nightcap for that day is the 39-43 Dallas Mavericks heading west to take on the 40-42 Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET. The Mavericks are 5-point road underdogs in this contest and +162 on the money line, while the Kings are -194 to advance to the Friday play-in game. Dallas big man Anthony Davis has the highest points prop here at 27.5, while three Kings are in the twenties—DeMar DeRozan at 25.5, Zach LaVine at 24.5 and Domantas Sabonis at 20.5.