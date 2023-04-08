With two days remaining in the regular season, which teams will secure the 5-9 seeds is still a matter of unsettled business in the Western Conference. The Eastern Conference, however, now has its house in order, and is ready to move into the postseason. Here are their official 1-10 seeds.
- No. 1: Milwaukee Bucks
- No. 2: Boston Celtics
- No. 3: Philadelphia 76ers
- No. 4: Cleveland Cavaliers
- No. 5: New York Knicks
- No. 6: Brooklyn Nets
- No. 7: Miami Heat
- No. 8: Atlanta Hawks
- No. 9: Toronto Raptors
- No. 10: Chicago Bulls
READ: Western Conference playoff picture
Yet due to the play-in games, only two of the East's first-round matchups are set. As for the top-seeded Bucks and second-seeded Celtics, they'll have to wait until next week to see how the play-in games develop before they know who their first-round opponents will be.
- (1) Bucks vs. (8) winner of Play-In Game 5 (see below)
- (2) Celtics vs. (7) winner of Play-In Game 1 (see below)
- (3) 76ers vs. (6) Nets
- (4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Knicks
But before the first round we've got the Play-In Tournament, so here's the schedule for both conferences, including dates, times and broadcast information.
Tuesday, April 11
- Play-In Game 1: (8) Hawks at (7) Heat, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Play-In Game 2: West No. 8 at West No. 7, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. ET, TNT
Wednesday April 12
- Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at West No. 9, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN
Friday, April 14
- Play-In Game 5: Game 3 winner at Game 1 loser, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Play-In Game 6: Game 4 winner at Game 2 loser, 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN