With two days remaining in the regular season, which teams will secure the 5-9 seeds is still a matter of unsettled business in the Western Conference. The Eastern Conference, however, now has its house in order, and is ready to move into the postseason. Here are their official 1-10 seeds.

No. 1: Milwaukee Bucks

No. 2: Boston Celtics

No. 3: Philadelphia 76ers

No. 4: Cleveland Cavaliers

No. 5: New York Knicks

No. 6: Brooklyn Nets

No. 7: Miami Heat

No. 8: Atlanta Hawks

No. 9: Toronto Raptors

No. 10: Chicago Bulls

Yet due to the play-in games, only two of the East's first-round matchups are set. As for the top-seeded Bucks and second-seeded Celtics, they'll have to wait until next week to see how the play-in games develop before they know who their first-round opponents will be.

(1) Bucks vs. (8) winner of Play-In Game 5 (see below)

(2) Celtics vs. (7) winner of Play-In Game 1 (see below)

(3) 76ers vs. (6) Nets

(4) Cavaliers vs. (5) Knicks

But before the first round we've got the Play-In Tournament, so here's the schedule for both conferences, including dates, times and broadcast information.

Tuesday, April 11

Play-In Game 1: (8) Hawks at (7) Heat, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

(8) Hawks at (7) Heat, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT Play-In Game 2: West No. 8 at West No. 7, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday April 12

Play-In Game 3: (10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

(10) Bulls at (9) Raptors, 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Play-In Game 4: (10) Thunder at West No. 9, 9:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Friday, April 14