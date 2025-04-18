NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores: Hawks, Heat battling for East No. 8 seed; Mavs vs. Grizzlies in West

🚨FINAL: Mavericks 120, Kings 106

Mavs move on to face Grizz; Kings are eliminated

The Dallas Mavericks cleared the first hurdle in their two-game quest to win the Western Conference's No. 8 seed and qualify for a first-round playoff series with the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder by ending the Sacramento Kings' season on Wednesday.

But it only gets tougher from here. Dallas on Friday will face the Memphis Grizzlies, who lost to the Warriors in the 7-8 play-in game on Tuesday, with the winner securing the No. 8 seed and the loser heading to the lottery.

Anthony Davis, who got off to a rough start but found his groove late in the first half after Dallas' shooters loosened up the pressure Sacramento was squeezing down on him with, led the Mavericks with 27 points and nine rebounds. But it was Klay Thompson who really opened this game up in the second quarter, when the Mavericks turned a two-point deficit into a 23-point halftime advantage.

Thompson, who was on a bit of a revenge mission after going 0 for 10 in a play-in loss to the Kings last season that turned out to be his final game in a Warriors uniform, sunk four 3-pointers en route to 16 second-quarter points. Thompson finished with 23 points, while P.J. Washington and Brandon Williams each added 17.

Dallas' defense deserves a lot of credit for this win. Sacramento just couldn't get any kind of downhill or post leverage in the paint to force either defensive collapses (the lack of which made most of their shots highly contested one-on-one attempts) or fouls. Dallas, which was winning one-on-one matchups, made 24 free throws to Sacramento's 11. That 13-point disparity was almost the exact difference in the final score of a game that was pretty close to even everywhere else.

But again, the Grizzlies are going to be a much tougher task for the Mavericks than this Kings team. Memphis very easily could've beaten the Warriors and was in the hunt for a top-four seed into the final weeks of the season. The biggest question leading up to that game will be the health of Ja Morant, who rolled his ankle in the second half against Golden State. He came back in and played pretty well down the stretch, but was clearly hobbled.

The Mavericks-Grizzlies one-and-done March Madness style game, which will be in Memphis, is set for Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET.