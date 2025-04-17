NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores, where to watch: Mavericks vs. Kings updates; Heat eliminate Bulls

FINAL: Heat 109, Bulls 90
The Heat were in control for the entire night on the road against the Bulls and have won the right to face the Atlanta Hawks with the chance to claim the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Tyler Herro finished with 38 points, while Andrew Wiggins poured in 20 to lead the Heat in a commanding win over a Bulls team that was porous defensively, committed too many turnovers and took too long to get into any sort of offensive rhythm for it to make much of a difference.
The Heat climbed out to a 25-point lead in the first half, and while the Bulls cut it down to 13 in the third quarter, it just wasn't enough to withstand a Heat team that kept the pressure on Chicago the whole night. Coby White struggled mightily, shooting just 25% from the floor. And while Josh Giddey tried his best to lead the charge for the Bulls, his 25 points wasn't nearly enough especially when he was getting hunted relentlessly on defense for much of the first half.
The Bulls now head into an offseason with many questions about what this team's future looks like. You could argue Chicago should've been in rebuilding mode this season, but that wasn't what the priority was for the season. Next up, the Bulls will prepare for the draft lottery where they'll have a chance at a top-14 pick.