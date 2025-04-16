NBA Play-In Tournament TV schedule, scores: Mavericks, Kings, Heat and Bulls trying to stay alive Wednesday

FINAL: Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116
The first game on Tuesday night might have been a dud, but the second more than delivered. After a grueling four quarters that included Memphis coming back from a 20-point deficit, Golden State ultimately won the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game in the Western Conference and will advance to the playoffs. As the No. 7 seed, the Warriors will face the No. 2 seeded Houston Rockets in the first round.
The game was one of the most exciting the Play-In Tournament has ever produced. Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry managed to combine for 75 points. With Ja Morant playing the fourth quarter on a hobbled ankle and Jaren Jackson Jr. struggling, it was Desmond Bane leading the way for the Grizzlies with 30 points of his own.
In the end, though, it was Curry's shooting that made the difference. Two huge 3-pointers with less than two minutes to go gave the Warriors a lead they would never surrender, though they certainly came close.
Two free throws from Bane and a steal from Scotty Pippen Jr. gave the Grizzlies life, but a missed free throw from Pippen and a five-second violation with 5.1 seconds remaining doomed the Grizzlies.
Now Memphis will return home to host either the Sacramento Kings or Dallas Mavericks on Friday, depending on who wins the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game on Wednesday. Friday's winner will then advance to the playoffs to face the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder.