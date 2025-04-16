NBA Play-In Tournament TV schedule, scores: Mavericks, Kings, Heat and Bulls trying to stay alive Wednesday

The 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament is underway, and eight teams are competing this week to earn the final spots in each conference's playoff bracket. The Warriors are officially moving on to the playoffs after a thrilling win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday night. Golden State got a combined 75 points from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler to hold off the Grizzlies, who overcame a 20-point deficit but ultimately came up short. The Warriors will meet the second-seeded Rockets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Magic took down the Hawks in the first game on Tuesday night, pulling away for a 25-point win at home. The Magic clinched the East's No. 7 seed with the victory and will face the reigning champion Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Wednesday brings the 9/10 games in the Play-In Tournament: Bulls vs. Heat in the East and Kings vs. Mavericks in the West. The winners of those games will face the Hawks and Grizzlies, respectively, on Friday with the No. 8 seeds on the line.

Here's a look at the complete Play-In Tournament schedule.

2025 NBA Play-In Tournament schedule, scores

Tuesday, April 15

Magic 120, Hawks 95

Warriors 121, Grizzlies 116

Wednesday, April 16

Bulls vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Kings vs. Mavericks, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/fubo

Friday, April 18

Hawks vs. East TBD, Time TBD, ESPN/fubo

Grizzlies vs. West TBD, Time TBD, TNT/Max

Play-In Tournament format explained

The Play-In Tournament features the teams seeded 7-10 in each conference battling for the last two playoff spots (the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds). The teams that finished seventh and eighth in the standings face off first for the No. 7 seed. The teams that finished ninth and 10th go head-to-head the next night. The winner of that game faces the loser of the 7/8 game on Friday with the No. 8 seed on the line. The losers of the 9/10 game on Wednesday and the losers of the 8-seed game on Friday night are eliminated and their seasons are over. The NBA began using this Play-In Tournament format in 2021.

