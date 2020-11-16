The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, with opening night set for Dec. 22. Before then, however, we'll have to rush through an entire offseason. First up is the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set for Nov. 18, after which we'll head straight into free agency on Nov. 20.

Teams aren't allowed to sign players until that point, but there's already some activity happening around the league. Players with options for the final year of their contract have to decide if they want to opt out and become a free agent, or opt in and take the guaranteed money.

The biggest names on the list are Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Gordon Hayward, though Hayward is the only one where there's really much suspense. Davis has opted out, though he's expected to re-sign with the Lakers, while Conley has opted in to the final year of his deal, and will make a cool $34.5 million.

As all the moves start rolling in, here's a tracker to keep you updated on everything going on with free agents who have player options.