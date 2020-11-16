The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, with opening night set for Dec. 22. Before then, however, we'll have to rush through an entire offseason. First up is the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set for Nov. 18, after which we'll head straight into free agency on Nov. 20.
Teams aren't allowed to sign players until that point, but there's already some activity happening around the league. Players with options for the final year of their contract have to decide if they want to opt out and become a free agent, or opt in and take the guaranteed money.
The biggest names on the list are Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Gordon Hayward, though Hayward is the only one where there's really much suspense. Davis has opted out, though he's expected to re-sign with the Lakers, while Conley has opted in to the final year of his deal, and will make a cool $34.5 million.
As all the moves start rolling in, here's a tracker to keep you updated on everything going on with free agents who have player options.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Nicolas Batum (31)
|F
|Opted in for $27.13 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|2
Avery Bradley (29)
|G
|Undecided
|3
|G
|Undecided
|4
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
|C
|Undecided
|5
Mike Conley (33)
|G
|Opted in for $34.5 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
|6
Anthony Davis (27)
|F/C
|Opted out; expected to re-sign with Lakers, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
|7
DeMar DeRozan (31)
|G/F
|Undecided
|8
Andre Drummond (27)
|C
|Undecided
|9
James Ennis III (30)
|G/F
|Undecided
|10
Evan Fournier (28)
|G
|Opted in for $17 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|11
Jerami Grant (26)
|F
|Undecided
|12
JaMychal Green (30)
|F
|Undecided
|13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (28)
|G
|Undecided
|14
Gordon Hayward (30)
|F
|Undecided
|15
Mario Hezonja (25)
|F
|Undecided
|16
Rodney Hood (28)
|G/F
|Undecided
|17
James Johnson (33)
|F
|Undecided
|18
Stanley Johnson (24)
|G/F
|Undecided
|19
Enes Kanter (28)
|C
|Undecided
|20
Robin Lopez (32)
|C
|Undecided
|21
Wesley Matthews (34)
|G
|Opted out, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|22
JaVale McGee (32)
|C
|Undecided
|23
Mike Muscala (29)
|F
|Undecided
|24
Kelly Olynyk (29)
|F/C
|Undecided
|25
Jabari Parker (25)
|F
|Undecided
|26
Otto Porter Jr. (27)
|F
|Opting in for $28.4 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
|27
Austin Rivers (28)
|G
|Undecided
|28
Rajon Rondo (34)
|G
|Opted out, per the Los Angeles Times's Brad Turner
|29
Tony Snell (29)
|G/F
|Opted in for $12.2 million, per The Athletic's James Edwards III