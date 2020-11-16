anthony-davis-lakers.jpg

The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, with opening night set for Dec. 22. Before then, however, we'll have to rush through an entire offseason. First up is the 2020 NBA Draft, which is set for Nov. 18, after which we'll head straight into free agency on Nov. 20. 

Teams aren't allowed to sign players until that point, but there's already some activity happening around the league. Players with options for the final year of their contract have to decide if they want to opt out and become a free agent, or opt in and take the guaranteed money. 

The biggest names on the list are Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Gordon Hayward, though Hayward is the only one where there's really much suspense. Davis has opted out, though he's expected to re-sign with the Lakers, while Conley has opted in to the final year of his deal, and will make a cool $34.5 million. 

As all the moves start rolling in, here's a tracker to keep you updated on everything going on with free agents who have player options. 

Free agents with player options
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Nicolas Batum (31)
FOpted in for $27.13 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
2
Avery Bradley (29)
G
Undecided
3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27)
G
Undecided
4
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
C
Undecided
5
Mike Conley (33)
GOpted in for $34.5 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
6
Anthony Davis (27)
F/C
Opted out; expected to re-sign with Lakers, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
7
DeMar DeRozan (31)
G/F
Undecided
8
Andre Drummond (27)
C
Undecided
9
James Ennis III (30)
G/F
Undecided
10
Evan Fournier (28)
GOpted in for $17 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
11
Jerami Grant (26)
F
Undecided
12
JaMychal Green (30)
F
Undecided
13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (28)
G
Undecided
14
Gordon Hayward (30)
F
Undecided
15
Mario Hezonja (25)
F
Undecided
16
Rodney Hood (28)
G/F
Undecided
17
James Johnson (33)
F
Undecided
18
Stanley Johnson (24)
G/F
Undecided
19
Enes Kanter (28)
C
Undecided
20
Robin Lopez (32)
C
Undecided
21
Wesley Matthews (34)
G
Opted out, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
22
JaVale McGee (32)
C
Undecided
23
Mike Muscala (29)
F
Undecided
24
Kelly Olynyk (29)
F/C
Undecided
25
Jabari Parker (25)
F
Undecided
26
Otto Porter Jr. (27)
FOpting in for $28.4 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
27
Austin Rivers (28)
G
Undecided
28
Rajon Rondo (34)
G
Opted out, per the Los Angeles Times's Brad Turner
29
Tony Snell (29)
G/FOpted in for $12.2 million, per The Athletic's James Edwards III