The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, with opening night set for Dec. 22. Before then, however, we'll have to rush through an entire offseason. The 2020 NBA Draft is already in the books, and free agency is just a day away. Teams aren't allowed to sign players until that point, but there's already some activity happening around the league. Players with options for the final year of their contract have to decide if they want to opt out and become a free agent, or opt in and take the guaranteed money with their current team.

The biggest names on the list are Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Gordon Hayward. Hayward and Davis both opted out, though Davis is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, while Conley has opted in to the final year of his deal with the Utah Jazz. He will make a cool $34.5 million. Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan is reportedly opting into his $27.7 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2020-21 season.

As all the moves start rolling in, we have a trusty tracker below to keep you updated on everything going on with free agents who have player options.