The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, with opening night set for Dec. 22. Before then, however, we'll have to rush through an entire offseason. The 2020 NBA Draft is already in the books, and free agency is just a day away. Teams aren't allowed to sign players until that point, but there's already some activity happening around the league. Players with options for the final year of their contract have to decide if they want to opt out and become a free agent, or opt in and take the guaranteed money with their current team.
The biggest names on the list are Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Gordon Hayward. Hayward and Davis both opted out, though Davis is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, while Conley has opted in to the final year of his deal with the Utah Jazz. He will make a cool $34.5 million. Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan is reportedly opting into his $27.7 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2020-21 season.
As all the moves start rolling in, we have a trusty tracker below to keep you updated on everything going on with free agents who have player options.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Nicolas Batum (31)
|F
|Opted in for $27.13 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|2
Avery Bradley (29)
|G
|Undecided
|3
|G
|Opted out of $8.5M player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|4
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
|C
|Opted out of $2.28 million player option, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto
|5
Mike Conley (33)
|G
|Opted in for $34.5 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
|6
Anthony Davis (27)
|F/C
|Opted out of $28.7 million player option; expected to re-sign with Lakers, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
|7
DeMar DeRozan (31)
|G/F
|Opted in for $27.7 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|8
Andre Drummond (27)
|C
|Opted in for $28.7 million, per the New York Times' Marc Stein
|9
James Ennis III (30)
|G/F
|Opted out of $2.1 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|10
Evan Fournier (28)
|G
|Opted in for $17 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|11
Jerami Grant (26)
|F
|Opted out of $9.3 million player option, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes
|12
JaMychal Green (30)
|F
|Opted out of $5 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (28)
|G
|Opted in at $19 million, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
|14
Gordon Hayward (30)
|F
|Opted out of $34.1 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|15
Mario Hezonja (25)
|F
|Opted in for $1.98 million, per Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto
|16
Rodney Hood (28)
|G/F
|Opted out of $6 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
|17
James Johnson (33)
|F
|Opted in for $16 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|18
Stanley Johnson (24)
|G/F
|Opted in for $3.8 million, per TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg
|19
Enes Kanter (28)
|C
|Opted in for $5 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania
|20
Robin Lopez (32)
|C
|Opted out of $5 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
|21
Wesley Matthews (34)
|G
|Opted out of $2.7 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|22
JaVale McGee (32)
|C
|Undecided
|23
Mike Muscala (29)
|F
|Opted in at $2.2M, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
|24
Kelly Olynyk (29)
|F/C
|Opted in for $13.6 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
|25
Jabari Parker (25)
|F
|Opted in for $6.5 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
|26
Otto Porter Jr. (27)
|F
|Opted in for $28.4 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
|27
Austin Rivers (28)
|G
|Undecided
|28
Rajon Rondo (34)
|G
|Opted out of $2.6 million player option, per the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner
|29
Tony Snell (29)
|G/F
|Opted in for $12.2 million, per The Athletic's James Edwards III