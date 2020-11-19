anthony-davis-lakers.jpg

The 2020-21 NBA season is just around the corner, with opening night set for Dec. 22. Before then, however, we'll have to rush through an entire offseason. The 2020 NBA Draft is already in the books, and free agency is just a day away. Teams aren't allowed to sign players until that point, but there's already some activity happening around the league. Players with options for the final year of their contract have to decide if they want to opt out and become a free agent, or opt in and take the guaranteed money with their current team. 

The biggest names on the list are Anthony Davis, Mike Conley and Gordon Hayward. Hayward and Davis both opted out, though Davis is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, while Conley has opted in to the final year of his deal with the Utah Jazz. He will make a cool $34.5 million. Elsewhere, DeMar DeRozan is reportedly opting into his $27.7 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs for the 2020-21 season.

As all the moves start rolling in, we have a trusty tracker below to keep you updated on everything going on with free agents who have player options. 

Free agents with player options
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Nicolas Batum (31)
FOpted in for $27.13 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
2
Avery Bradley (29)
G
Undecided
3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (27)
G
Opted out of $8.5M player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
4
Willie Cauley-Stein (27)
C
Opted out of $2.28 million player option, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto
5
Mike Conley (33)
GOpted in for $34.5 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
6
Anthony Davis (27)
F/C
Opted out of $28.7 million player option; expected to re-sign with Lakers, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
7
DeMar DeRozan (31)
G/FOpted in for $27.7 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
8
Andre Drummond (27)
COpted in for $28.7 million, per the New York Times' Marc Stein
9
James Ennis III (30)
G/F
Opted out of $2.1 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
10
Evan Fournier (28)
GOpted in for $17 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
11
Jerami Grant (26)
F
Opted out of $9.3 million player option, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes
12
JaMychal Green (30)
F
Opted out of $5 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
13
Tim Hardaway Jr. (28)
GOpted in at $19 million, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
14
Gordon Hayward (30)
F
Opted out of $34.1 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
15
Mario Hezonja (25)
FOpted in for $1.98 million, per Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto
16
Rodney Hood (28)
G/F
Opted out of $6 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
17
James Johnson (33)
FOpted in for $16 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
18
Stanley Johnson (24)
G/FOpted in for $3.8 million, per TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg
19
Enes Kanter (28)
COpted in for $5 million, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania
20
Robin Lopez (32)
C
Opted out of $5 million player option, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
21
Wesley Matthews (34)
G
Opted out of $2.7 million player option, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
22
JaVale McGee (32)
C
Undecided
23
Mike Muscala (29)
F
Opted in at $2.2M, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
24
Kelly Olynyk (29)
F/COpted in for $13.6 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski
25
Jabari Parker (25)
FOpted in for $6.5 million, per The Athletic's Shams Charania
26
Otto Porter Jr. (27)
FOpted in for $28.4 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes
27
Austin Rivers (28)
G
Undecided
28
Rajon Rondo (34)
G
Opted out of $2.6 million player option, per the Los Angeles Times' Brad Turner
29
Tony Snell (29)
G/FOpted in for $12.2 million, per The Athletic's James Edwards III