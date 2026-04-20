Several of the league's biggest stars will take the floor on Monday when the 2026 NBA Playoffs continue with three pivotal matchups, offering ample opportunities for NBA prop betting. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was effective in Minnesota's Game 1 loss at Denver, stuffing the stat sheet with 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Despite that production, Minnesota suffered a double-digit loss in Game 1, so Edwards could be looking to generate more offense to even the series. The SportsLine Projection Model has taken that into account, and is backing Edwards to go Over his scoring total (26.5) for Monday NBA player props.

The model is also backing Knicks forward Mikal Bridges to be an effective scorer when New York hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET. Bridges is scoring 14.4 points per game on average, and his over/under for total points scored against Atlanta is 12.5. Before locking in Monday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Monday

Brandon Ingram, Raptors, Over 3.5 assists

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 12.5 points

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Over 26.5 points

Brandon Ingram, Raptors, Over 3.5 assists

Ingram has become an effective facilitator for Toronto this season, finishing with four or more assists in five of his last seven contests. He dished out four assists in Toronto's loss at Cleveland in Game 1, and he'll look to continue to get his teammates open looks as the Raptors try to even the series on Monday night. SportsLine's model is projecting Ingram will finish with 4.2 assists on average.

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 12.5 points

Bridges went 5-of-9 from the field in New York's Game 1 victory over Atlanta, finishing with 11 points. Bridges has now scored double digit points in each of his last six games, which includes racking up 15 points in a 108-105 victory over the Hawks on April 6. For the season, Bridges is averaging 14.4 points per game while knocking down 49% of his field goal attempts. SportsLine's model is projecting Bridges will finish with 16.3 points per average on Monday.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Over 26.5 points

Edwards finished the regular season averaging 28.8 points per game, which ranked third in the NBA. He knocked down 48.9% of his field goals during the regular season, but went just 7-of-19 (36.1%) from the field in Minnesota's Game 1 loss against Denver. SportsLine's model is expecting a bounce-back shooting performance from Edwards on Monday, projecting the All-Star will finish with 29.5 points on average.