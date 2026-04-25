The Knicks find themselves trailing 2-1 in their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, but point guard Jalen Brunson continues to be effective on offense. Brunson is averaging 27.7 points, 6.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds against the Hawks, and his over/under for total assists on Saturday is 6.5, according to the latest NBA prop betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Brunson has racked up seven or more assists in six of his last eight games, and the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Brunson to go Over his assist total (6.5) for Saturday NBA player props.

The model is also high on Timberwolves forward Julius Randle to an effective scorer when Minnesota takes on the Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Randle is averaging 18.3 points per game in this series, but he could be asked to do more offensively after Anthony Edwards suffered an apparent injury late in Game 3. Randle's over/under for total points scored on Saturday is 19.5. Before locking in Saturday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Saturday

Devin Booker, Suns, Over 28.5 points + assists

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 6.5 assists

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 19.5 points

Devin Booker, Suns, Over 28.5 points + assists

Booker is averaging 22.5 points per game in this series, and he's coming off an effective shooting night that saw him knock down 50% of his field goals in Game 2. Booker and the Suns return home after two lopsided losses as he looks to lead Phoenix to victory in front of the home crowd. Returning to PHX Arena bodes well for Booker, who averaged 25.8 points and 6.9 assists per game at home during the regular season. SportsLine's model is projecting Booker will finish with 29.7 points + assists on average against Oklahoma City.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 6.5 assists

Brunson has consistently gone over his assists projection in five of his last five games when playing on the road as a favorite, averaging 8.2 assists per game during that sample size. Brunson enters Saturday's matchup having recorded seven or more assists in six of his last eight games. SportsLine's model is expecting New York's point guard will get his teammates involved early and often in what feels like a must-win game for the Knicks, projecting Brunson to finish with seven assists.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 19.5 points

Randle is connecting on 44.4% of his field goals through three games against the Nuggets, proving he can be an effective scorer when relied upon. Randle averaged 21.1 points per game during the regular season, and in Minnesota's Game 2 victory over Denver, he stuffed the stat sheet with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. SportsLine's model is projecting Randle will score 22.3 points on average in Game 4.