Rockets forward Kevin Durant returned to the lineup in Game 2, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in Houston's 101-94 loss to the Lakers. Durant and the Rockets will now look to defend home court when they battle Los Angeles on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Durant averaged 26.0 points per game during the regular season, and his over/under for total points scored on Friday is 23.5, according to the latest NBA prop betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. Durant knocked down 58.3% of his field goals in Game 2, and the SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Durant to go Over his scoring total (23.5) for Friday NBA player props.

The model is also high on Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson to be productive on the offensive end of the floor when Portland takes on the Spurs at 10:30 p.m. ET. Henderson is coming off a 31-point performance in Portland's victory over San Antonio on Tuesday, and his over/under for total points scored on Friday is 13.5. Before locking in Friday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Friday

Jayson Tatum, Celtics, Over 10.5 rebounds

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, Over 13.5 points

Kevin Durant, Rockets, Over 23.5 points

Jayson Tatum, Celtics, Over 10.5 rebounds

Tatum has been extremely effective on the glass this series, racking up 25 rebounds through the first two games. "Tatum continues to post big rebounding numbers against all teams not named Charlotte," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has 11 and 14 rebounds so far against Philly."

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, Over 13.5 points

Henderson led the charge for the Trail Blazers in their 106-103 victory over the Spurs on Tuesday, erupting for 31 points. Henderson is now averaging 24.5 points per game through the first two matchups with San Antonio, and he's scored at least 15 points in five of his last seven games overall. SportsLine's model is projecting Henderson will finish with 16 points in Game 3.

Kevin Durant, Rockets, Over 23.5 points

Durant missed Game 1 due to a knee injury he suffered in practice, but the superstar returned for Game 2 and connected on 58.3% of his field goals. He finished with 23 points in the loss, but SportsLine's model is expecting he'll take on a bigger role on offense with Houston trailing 0-2 against the Lakers. SportsLine's model is projecting Durant will score 27.6 points on average on Friday.