LeBron James has been a staple for NBA prop betting throughout his career, and the 41-year-old has turned back the clock in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. With Luka Doncic (hamstring) sidelined, James has taken on the role as the primary scoring option and is averaging 25.3 points per game against Houston. He has scored 28 or more points in each of his last two meetings against the Rockets, and his over/under for total points on Sunday is 23.5, according to the latest NBA prop betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting another productive performance for James in Game 4, projecting he'll go Over his point total (23.5) for Sunday NBA player props.

The model is also high on Celtics forward Jaylen Brown to be an effective rebounder when Boston battles the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. Brown has racked up 14 rebounds over his last two games, and his over/under for total rebounds on Sunday is 5.5. Before locking in Sunday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Sunday

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, Over 14.5 points

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Over 5.5 rebounds

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 23.5 points

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, Over 14.5 points

"This line remains too low for Scoot Henderson, who continues to produce on the perimeter for the Spurs," SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein said. "With 18+ points in each game this series, Henderson has remained aggressive both attacking the basket and in catch and shoot opportunities. Brimming with confidence, I'm backing Scoot again on his points line in Game 4."

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Over 5.5 rebounds

Brown has finished with seven rebounds in each of the last two meetings with Philadelphia, and is averaging six rebounds per game thus far in this series. Brown averaged 6.9 rebounds per game during the regular season, and SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 7.2 rebounds on average as the Celtics look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead back to Boston.

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 23.5 points

James has taken on the role as the primary scoring option with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) sidelined with injuries. James is averaging 25.3 points per game against Houston, and has scored 28 or more points in each of his last two meetings against the Rockets. SportsLine's model is projecting James will score 24.2 points on average in Game 4.