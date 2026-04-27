The Orlando Magic hold a 2-1 series lead over the Detroit Pistons thanks to the strong play of forward Paolo Banchero. The 23-year-old is coming off his best performance of the series, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Orlando's 113-105 win on Saturday. Banchero is scoring an average of 22 points per game against Detroit, and his over/under for total points on Monday is 21.5, according to the latest NBA prop betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting another productive performance for Banchero in Game 4, projecting he'll go over his point total (21.5) for Monday's NBA player props.

SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is also high on Suns guard Dillon Brooks to be an effective scorer when Phoenix takes on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Brooks has scored 30 or more points in each of his past two meetings with OKC, and his over/under for total points on Monday is 18.5. Before locking in Monday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Monday

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 21.5 points

Ausar Thompson, Pistons, Over 8.5 rebounds + assists

Dillon Brooks, Suns, Over 18.5 points

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 21.5 points

Banchero has been spectacular for the Magic thus far against the Pistons. He's coming off his best performance of the playoffs, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists in Orlando's 113-105 win on Saturday. He's logged at least 15 field goal attempts in his first three meetings with Detroit, and SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 23.3 points on average as the Magic look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

Ausar Thompson, Pistons, Over 8.5 rebounds + assists

"Budding star Ausar Thompson filled up the stat sheet in Game 3, posting 17 points, eight rebounds, five blocks, three assists and two steals," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He's the NBA's best perimeter defender, and the Pistons are leaning on him more as this series progresses. Thompson's minutes have gone from 25 to 28 to 37. In a virtual must-win game Monday, look for Thompson to play about 35 minutes and be a significant factor yet again." The model agrees, forecasting 8.9.

Dillon Brooks, Suns, Over 18.5 points

"The Suns are down 3-0 to the Thunder, but Dillon Brooks is having a productive series," NBA expert Mike Barner said. "He scored 33 points in Game 3, marking his second game with at least 30 points. While he had just 18 points in Game 1, he shot 6-for-22 from the field. His usage rate has been high with him attempting at least 21 shots in all three games. The Thunder are a great defensive team, but Brooks also scored at least 19 points in three of four regular season matchups with them. Combine that with him averaging 23.7 points per game at home, and I like this over." It's paying -118 on FanDuel Sportsbook.