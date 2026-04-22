The 2026 NBA Playoffs continue on Wednesday with two matchups, including the Phoenix Suns looking to even the series against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC walked away with a 119-84 victory in Game 1, but guard Dillon Brooks finished as the Suns' second leading scorer with 18 points. Brooks shot just 6-of-22 from the field, however, and the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting his shooting struggles to continue on Wednesday, projecting Brooks to go Under his scoring total (17.5) for Wednesday NBA player props.

The model is high on Paolo Banchero to be an effective scorer when the Orlando Magic take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. Banchero racked up 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists in Game 1, and his over/under for total points scored on Wednesday is 20.5. Before locking in Wednesday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Wednesday

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 20.5 points

Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Under 44.5 points + assists + rebounds

Dillon Brooks, Suns, Under 17.5 points

Paolo Banchero, Magic, Over 20.5 points

Banchero was Orlando's leading scorer when the Magic pulled off the upset against the Pistons in Game 1, finishing with 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Banchero has now scored 20 or more points in six of his last eight games. SportsLine's model is projecting he'll be effective on the offensive end of the floor again on Wednesday, projecting Banchero will finish with 22.4 points on average.

Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Under 44.5 points + assists + rebounds

"Cunningham certainly did his part in Game 1's defeat against the Magic, scoring 39 points, while chipping five boards and four assists," SportsLine expert Adam Selesnick said. "As a result we're seeing an enormous combination line as Cade's combo line is usually set between 37.5 to 39.5. While Cade is capable of scoring 35-40 on any given night, the Pistons are at their best when he's getting his teammates involved. Tobias Harris was the only other Piston to score in double figures in Game 1, despite six Pistons averaging at least 10 PPG in the regular season."

Dillon Brooks, Suns, Under 17.5 points

Brooks finished with 18 points in Game 1, but he struggled shooting from the field. Brooks shot just 6-of-22 from the field and knocked down only three of his 10 3-point attempts. In addition, over his last 10 games on the road, Brooks has failed to exceed his points market eight times, maintaining an average of 13.1 points per contest.