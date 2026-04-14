The 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament begins on Tuesday, and given the importance of every game now, you can expect the stars to play significant minutes moving foward, which brings some more clarity to a star player's role when prop betting on the NBA. Tuesday features a doubleheader with the Heat vs. Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET and Trail Blazers vs. Suns at 10 p.m. ET, and between the SportLine Projection Model and SportsLine's team of experts, many of the top stars from these contests are included in Tuesday NBA player prop bets. One expert is backing Suns superstar Devin Booker Over 25.5 points, as the five-time All-Star has scored at least 30 points in three straight games.

Another SportsLine expert is backing Heat guard Tyler Herro Over 21.5 points for NBA best bets for Tuesday, while the model sees value in Hornets forward Brandon Miller Over 20.5 points when online sports betting on Tuesday NBA props. Before locking in Tuesday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Tuesday

Brandon Miller, Hornets, Over 20.5 points

Tyler Herro, Heat, Over 21.5 points

Devin Booker, Suns, Over 25.5 points

Brandon Miller, Hornets, Over 20.5 points

Miller averaged 21.2 points per game at home this season as the Hornets will host the Heat, who played at the fastest pace in the NBA this season. He's gone Over this total in four of his last six home games, including each of his last two home contests. Miller scored 22 points against the Pistons in the Hornets' home finale on April 10. The model expects significant minutes for Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, in a win-or-go-home NBA Play-In Tournament game for both teams. It projects Miller for 22.8 points Tuesday.

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Tyler Herro, Heat, Over 21.5 points

"Tyler Herro sat out Friday with foot soreness and then played just 22 minutes in Sunday's rout of the Hawks," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Miami was saving Herro for Tuesday's play-in game at Charlotte. Herro put up 33 points and 20 points in two meetings with the Hornets last month, going 9 of 12 from deep and 12 of 12 from the foul line combined. The Heat will need a huge game from Herro to pull off the upset, so I'm betting on Erik Spoelstra giving Herro 35-plus minutes."

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Devin Booker, Suns, Over 25.5 points

"Devin Booker stepped up in his last six games, going over his personal total posted in five of them," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "He's taking on his veteran leadership role and leading by example at the most critical time of the season. He scored 30 points or more in his last three games and five of his last six. The team will rise with Booker, and they all know what time it is. It's time for Book to cook. Over."

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