The 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Wednesday with the Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET. Sports bettors have plenty of stars to consider for Wednesday NBA player prop bets, such as Stephen Curry, Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George and Paolo Banchero. One of the SportsLine Projection Model's top prop betting picks for Wednesday includes one of these stars, however, it's fading his scoring total. The model has George Under 21.5 points as one of its top Wednesday NBA player prop bets, as George has gone Under this total in five straight games.

SportsLine's team of experts has also locked NBA best bets, including one expert taking 76ers center Andre Drummond Over 18.5 points + rebounds + assists when online sports betting with Joel Embiid (abdomen) out. From Warriors vs. Clippers, the model sees value in Warriors forward Draymond Green Under 5.5 assists for Wednesday NBA props. Before locking in Wednesday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Wednesday

Paul George, 76ers, Under 21.5 points

Andre Drummond, 76ers, Over 18.5 points + rebounds + assists

Draymond Green, Warriors, Under 5.5 assists

Paul George, 76ers, Under 21.5 points

George has gone Under this total in five straight games, and he averaged 17.3 points per game in 37 contests this season. He averaged 16.2 ppg last season with the 76ers, as he's not the same elite scorer at 35, soon to be 36, as he once was. He scored 18 points despite 21 shot attempts against the Magic this season, being held to 38.1% shooting, and the model projects the Orlando defense to have success against George again on Wednesday, projecting him for 17.2 points.

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Andre Drummond, 76ers, Over 18.5 points + rebounds + assists

"No Joel Embiid, because of course not, so Drummond should be looking at 30 minutes or so if not hurt or in foul trouble or in a blowout, and I don't see a rout anyways," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said."Not completely out of the question he gets close on rebounds alone as Drummond closed the season with three straight games of at least 12 boards and easily topped this number in each."

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Draymond Green, Warriors, Under 5.5 assists

Green averaged 3.8 assists during the postseason last year, going Under this total in nine of 12 games. He averaged 5.5 assists per game this season, but now that Stephen Curry is back, he likely won't have the ball in his hands to create as often. The Warriors enter the NBA Play-In Tournament arguably the healthiest they've been since Jimmy Butler's torn ACL, which likely leads to a usage decrease for Green. The model projects Green for 4.6 assists on Wednesday.

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