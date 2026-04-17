The final two spots of the NBA Playoffs are up for grabs with Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns concluding the 2026 NBA Play-In Tournament. Several of the game's biggest stars are set to take the court, including Stephen Curry, LaMelo Ball, Devin Booker and Paolo Banchero, giving sports bettors plenty of choices to consider for Friday NBA player prop bets. One of the SportsLine Projection Model's top prop betting picks for Friday includes one of these stars, however, it's fading his scoring total. The model has Curry Under 27.5 points as one of its top NBA player prop bets on Friday, despite the future Hall of Famer pouring in 35 points in Golden State's win over the Clippers on Wednesday.

SportsLine's team of experts has also locked in NBA best bets, including one expert taking Suns guard Jalen Green Over 18.5 total points when online sports betting. From Magic vs. Hornets, the model sees value in Magic forward Franz Wagner Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists for Friday NBA props. Before locking in Friday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Friday

Stephen Curry, Warriors, Under 27.5 points

Franz Wagner, Magic, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

Jalen Green, Suns, Over 18.5 points

Stephen Curry, Warriors, Under 27.5 points

Curry was dominant in Golden State's 126-121 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday, knocking down 12-of-23 field goal attempts and seven 3-pointers. However, Curry struggled mightily in his last road tilt against the Suns. In Golden State's 99-98 loss at Phoenix on Dec. 18, Curry finished with just 15 points. He shot just 23.1% from the field and went 2-of-9 from the 3-point arc, and the model projects the Phoenix defense will have success against Curry again on Friday, projecting him to finish with 23.3 points.

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Franz Wagner, Magic, Over 24.5 points + rebounds + assists

Wagner enters tonight's contest averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In his only meeting against Charlotte this season, Wanger racked up 26 points, four assists and two rebounds. SportsLine's model is expecting Wagner will be effective again on Friday, projecting he'll finish with 28.9 points + rebounds + assists.

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Jalen Green, Suns, Over 18.5 points

"Green is averaging 22.3 points per 32 minutes this season, a very conservative minutes projection given his 39 on Tuesday," SportsLine expert Doug Kralstein said. "He's cleared this line in 13/16 games playing just 28+ minutes with Devin Booker active. Coming off a 35 point performance on 29 shots, Green will be anything but shy on Friday. He'll face a Warriors team that allowed the 10th most made pull-up jumpers per game on the third highest effective field goal percentage."

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