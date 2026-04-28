A pivotal Game 5 will unfold when the New York Knicks host the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is coming off his worst scoring performance of the series in Game 4, but New York still walked away with a 114-98 victory on Saturday. Brunson will be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Tuesday, and his over/under for total rebounds + assists is 9.5, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Hawks, predicting he'll finish with 10.6 rebounds + assists on average, and identifies it as one of Tuesday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

The model is also high on Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox when San Antonio battles the Portland Trail Blazers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fox poured in 28 points in his last meeting against Portland, and his over/under for total points scored on Tuesday is 17.5. Before locking in Tuesday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Tuesday

Kelly Oubre Jr., 76ers, Over 9.5 points

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 17.5 points

Kelly Oubre Jr., 76ers, Over 9.5 points

Oubre Jr. is coming off a dismal shooting performance in Philadelphia's Game 4 loss against Boston. He went 0-of-6 from the field, finishing with just two points in 31 minutes. Oubre Jr. has knocked down at least five field goals in three of the first four games of this series, and SportsLine's model is calling for a bounce-back performance on Tuesday, predicting he'll finish with 12.9 points on average.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks, Over 9.5 rebounds + assists

Brunson is the floor general for the Knicks, but he finished with zero rebounds and three assists in New York's win over the Hawks on Saturday. Despite that stat line, Brunson has been extremely effective distributing the ball at home, recording seven assists in both of his home tilts against Atlanta thus far in the NBA Playoffs. He also averaged 3.3 rebounds per game during the regular season, and SportsLine's model is projecting he'll finish with 10.6 rebounds + assists on average tonight.

De'Aaron Fox, Spurs, Over 17.5 points

Fox led all scorers with 28 points in San Antonio's 114-93 victory over the Trail Blazers on Sunday. The veteran guard is now averaging 20 points per game against Portland this postseason, and he's knocking down 40% of his shots from 3-point range in this series. SportsLine's model expects San Antonio's point guard to continue his high offensive production, predicting he'll finish with 19.8 points on average.