Game 7 of Celtics vs. 76ers tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and Philadelphia enters Saturday's showdown with all the momentum after picking up back-to-back double-digit victories. If the Celtics want to defend home court and advance in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, they'll need to get more production from superstar Jaylen Brown. The former NBA Finals MVP is expected to be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Saturday, but he's knocking down just 40% of his field goals over the last three games. Brown's over/under for total points scored in Game 7 is 24.5, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the 76ers, predicting he'll finish with 27.9 points, and identifies it as one of Saturday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

The model is also high on 76ers guard VJ Edgecombe to be an effective scorer against Boston on Saturday night. Edgecombe is averaging 13.8 points per game during this series, and his over/under for total points on Saturday is 10.5. Before locking in Saturday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Saturday

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Over 24.5 points

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers, Over 10.5 points

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, Over 2.5 rebounds

Jaylen Brown, Celtics, Over 24.5 points

Boston's offense has sputtered down the stretch in this series, but with everything on the line in Game 7, Brown is expected to be a focal point offensively for the Celtics. Brown is averaging 28 points per game at home in this series, which includes a 36-point outburst in Game 2. Brown also averaged 28.7 points per game during the regular season, which ranked fourth in the NBA. SportsLine's model is projecting Brown to finish with 27.9 points on average in Game 7.

VJ Edgecombe, 76ers, Over 10.5 points

Edgecombe has been a bright spot for Philadelphia's offense throughout this series. In Philadelphia's Game 2 victory in Boston, Edgecombe became the youngest player in NBA history to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Edgecombe is coming off a 14-point performance on Thursday, and SportsLine's model predicts he'll be an effective scorer again in Game 7, projecting him to finish with 14.5 points on average.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, Over 2.5 rebounds

Pritchard isn't known for dominating the glass, but SportsLine's model has identified strong value at this number. Pritchard is averaging 3.5 rebounds per game thus far against the 76ers, and he's pulled down at least four rebounds in three of his past five meetings with the Sixers. SportsLine's model is projecting Pritchard to finish with 3.9 rebounds in Game 7, easily eclipsing the posted total of 2.5.