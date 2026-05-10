The Timberwolves have lost two straight after upsetting the Spurs in Game 1, and forward Julius Randle has struggled on the offensive end of the floor, posting 12 points in each of his past two games. Randle's recent performances mean he could be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Sunday. Randle finished with 21 points in Minnesota's victory on May 4, and his over/under for total points scored against San Antonio in Game 4 is 17.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Spurs, predicting he'll finish with 20.1 points, and identifies it as one of Sunday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

For Game 4 of Knicks vs. 76ers, SportsLine NBA expert Doug Kralstein is high on Knicks forward Mikal Bridges to be an effective scorer. Bridges finished with 23 points in his last outing against Philadelphia, and his over/under for points in Game 4 is 15.5. Before locking in Sunday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Sunday

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 15.5 points

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 5.5 assists

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 17.5 points

Mikal Bridges, Knicks, Over 15.5 points

"Mikal Bridges looks like himself, and has been thrust into a role where his touches and shot attempts are up significantly for the Knicks," SportsLine NBA expert Doug Kralstein said. "With New York leading 3-0, I doubt they have OG Anunoby play, and Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled to stay on the floor due to foul trouble. Bridges has served as the scoring complement to Jalen Brunson, the latter of whom will undoubtedly be the focal point of the Sixers defensive adjustments in Game 4."

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Over 5.5 assists

"We are going to continue riding Karl-Anthony Towns' assist prop as he is hitting it even in games in which he plays limited minutes due to foul trouble," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "KAT has 46 assists over the last six games, an average of 7.7 per game. He has 20 in 3 games in this series, not playing more than 27 minutes in any of the games, due to one blowout and two games with foul issues. Dating back to April 1 (13 games), he is averaging 6.3 a game, hitting 5+ in 9 of the 13 games."

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 17.5 points

Randle is coming off back-to-back disappointing performances on offense, scoring 12 points in each of his past two outings against San Antonio. Randle made just 25% of his field goals in the Game 3 loss, but the SportsLine Projection Model is expecting a bounce-back performance on Sunday. Randle averaged 21.1 points per game during the regular season, and scored 21.2 points per game at home. SportsLine's model projects he'll finish with 20.1 points on Sunday, easily exceeding the posted total of 17.5.