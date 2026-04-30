Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has been effective coming off the bench in the NBA Playoffs. He's averaging 15 points per game against Philadelphia and exploded for 32 points in Boston's Game 4 win in Philadelphia. Pritchard and the Celtics look to close out the 76ers on the road, and he could be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Thursday. Pritchard's over/under for total points scored is 13.5, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Sixers, predicting he'll finish with 14.9 points, and identifies it as one of Thursday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

The model is also high on Knicks center Mitchell Robinson to be an effective rebounder when New York takes on the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Robinson averaged 8.8 rebounds per game during the regular season, and his over/under for total rebounds on Thursday is 5.5. Before locking in Thursday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Thursday

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks, Over 5.5 rebounds

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, Over 13.5 points

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, Over 10.5 rebounds

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks, Over 5.5 rebounds

Robinson averaged 8.8 rebounds during the regular season, which ranked 13th in the NBA. He's pulled down at least six rebounds in three of his past four meetings with Atlanta, and SportsLine's model is expecting him to be an effective rebounder again with New York looking to close out the Hawks on Thursday night. SportsLine's model is calling for Robinson to finish with 7.8 rebounds on average.

Payton Pritchard, Celtics, Over 13.5 points

Pritchard has been a boost off the bench for the Celtics in their first-round series against the 76ers. Pritchard is averaging 15 points per game against Philadelphia and went off for 32 points in Boston's Game 4 win in Philadelphia. He's knocking down 44.4% of his field goals, and he averaged 18.3 points per game on the road during the regular season. SportsLine's model projects he'll score 14.9 points on average in Game 6.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves, Over 10.5 rebounds

Gobert was limited to just three points and seven rebounds in Minnesota's loss against Denver on Monday, playing just 29 minutes in the lopsided loss. Despite a disappointing performance, Gobert has finished with 10 or more rebounds in three of his past five meetings against the Nuggets. SportsLine's model expects Gobert to have a bounce-back performance on Thursday, predicting he'll finish with 12.0 rebounds on average.