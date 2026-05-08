The 76ers are down 2-0 against the Knicks, but guard Tyrese Maxey has been a bright spot for Philadelphia's offense. Maxey scored 26 points in a Game 2 loss on Wednesday, and he's expected to be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Friday. Maxey ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring during the regular season with 28.3 points per game, and his over/under for total points scored against New York in Game 3 is 24.5. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Knicks, predicting he'll finish with 25.7 points, and identifies it as one of Friday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

The model is also high on Timberwolves forward Julius Randle to be a productive rebounder against the Spurs on Friday. Randle has pulled down 15 rebounds during the first two games against San Antonio, and his over/under for rebounds in Game 3 is 6.5. Before locking in Friday's NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Friday

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers, Over 25.5 points

Julis Randle, Timberwolves, Over 6.5 rebounds

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Under 3.5 assists

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers, Over 25.5 points

Maxey ranked fifth in the NBA in scoring during the regular season with 28.3 points per game, and he's been a productive scorer in the playoffs. Maxey is averaging 26.9 points per game during the postseason, and he's scored 25 or more points in four of his past five games. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Maxey will finish 25.7 points on average in Game 3 as Philadelphia looks to defend home court.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves, Over 6.5 rebounds

Randle averaged 6.7 rebounds per game during the regular season, and is pulling down 7.3 rebounds per game during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. He positions his body well against his opponents, and with Rudy Gobert battling against Victor Wembanyama in the post, Randle is able to be an effective rebounder on both ends of the floor for the Timberwolves. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting Randle will finish with 7.4 rebounds on average in Game 3.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves, Under 3.5 assists

Edwards is battling through a knee injury he suffered in the first-round series against the Nuggets. He's played 25 or fewer minutes in each of the first two games against the Spurs, and is averaging just 1.5 assists per game against San Antonio. Edwards averaged only 3.7 assists per game during the regular season, and SportsLine's model projects he'll finish with 3.1 assists on Friday, falling short of the posted total of 3.5.