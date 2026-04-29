LeBron James finished with just 10 points and eight turnovers in Los Angeles' 115-96 loss against the Rockets in Game 4. The 4x-NBA champion will look to bounce back when the Lakers try to close out Houston on their home floor at 10 p.m. ET. James will be a focal point for NBA prop picks on Wednesday, and his over/under for total points scored is 23.5, according to the latest NBA betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine Projection Model projects he'll exceed that total against the Rockets, predicting he'll finish with 27.1 points, and identifies it as one of Wednesday's top NBA player props and NBA best bets today.

The model is also high on Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell to be effective on offense when Cleveland takes on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET. Mitchell scored at least 30 points in his first two meetings at home against Toronto, and his over/under for total points scored on Wednesday is 26.5. Before locking in Wednesday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model and team of experts at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at online betting sites and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Top NBA player prop picks on Wednesday

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Over 24.5 points + rebounds

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, Over 26.5 points

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 23.5 points

Jalen Duren, Pistons, Over 24.5 points + rebounds

Duren has been an effective rebounder in this series, pulling down eight or more boards in each of his past three meetings with the Magic. He's also scored double-digit points in two of his last three games, and he's coming off an effective shooting performance in Game 4, knocking down 62.5% of his field goals. SportsLine's model is calling for Duren to rack up 30.1 points + rebounds on average.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers, Over 26.5 points

Mitchell failed to eclipse 20 points in Cleveland's two losses in Toronto, but he's been extremely effective as a scorer at home. Mitchell scored 30 or more points in the first two games of this series, and he averaged 28.7 points per game at home during the regular season. SportsLine's model projects he'll score 28.6 points on average in Game 5.

LeBron James, Lakers, Over 23.5 points

James was limited to just 10 points in Los Angeles' loss at Houston on Sunday, making only two of nine field-goal attempts. Despite a down shooting night, the 41-year-old is averaging 21.5 points per game against Houston, and he's finished with 28 or more points in two of his last three meetings against the Rockets. SportsLine's model expects James to have a bounce-back performance on Wednesday, predicting he'll finish with 27.1 points on average.