The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder meet on Friday in what could be an NBA Western Conference finals preview, however, the Thunder's lineup will look significantly different than tonight's. The Thunder are resting nearly their entire starting lineup, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, tonight. However, keen NBA player prop bettors can take advantage of the new roles and increased minutes for OKC players typically lower on the depth chart. The SportsLine Projection Model certainly sees opportunity in this, backing Thunder guard Jared McCain Over 19.5 points as one of its top Friday NBA player prop picks for prop betting.

With all 30 NBA teams in action tonight, SportsLine's team of experts has plenty of NBA bets and NBA player prop picks for online sports betting as well. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein is backing Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija Over 6.5 rebounds, while SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner is backing Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley Over 27.5 total points + rebounds as Friday NBA player prop options. Before locking in Friday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Friday

Jared McCain, Thunder, Over 19.5 points

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers, Over 27.5 total points + rebounds

Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Over 6.5 rebounds

Jared McCain, Thunder, Over 19.5 points

The Thunder have 10 players listed as out on the Friday injury report, giving their key players a rest with the postseason starting in a few days. Of the Thunder's active players on Friday, McCain is the team's leading scorer at 10.3 points per game. He's scored at least 20 points in four of 28 games with the Thunder this season, however on Friday, he'll have significantly more shots at his disposal for a potential season-high scoring night. The Thunder play the Nuggets, who have allowed 128.3 points per game over their last three games. For NBA betting, the model projects McCain for 23.7 points on Friday.

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Evan Mobley, Cavaliers, Over 27.5 total points + rebounds

"The Cavaliers have ruled out Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Sam Merrill for Friday," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "The absences of Mitchell and Allen should benefit Evan Mobley, leaving him with more shot attempts and rebounding opportunities. Even with them on the floor against the Hawks on Wednesday, Mobley finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds. The Hawks play at the sixth-fastest pace in the league and allow the ninth-most rebounds per game, so look for Mobley to have a productive evening in both departments."

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Deni Avdija, Trail Blazers, Over 6.5 rebounds



"With Portland vying for the No. 8 seed and currently sitting one game behind the Clippers, expect another huge workload for Deni Avdija," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He has played 37, 40 and 38 minutes this month. Avdija has faced the Clippers three times this season, racking up seven, nine and 11 boards. The 11-rebound performance came March 31 in LA. Look for Avdija to grab seven-plus rebounds for the fifth time in his last seven games."

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