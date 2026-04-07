The race for the sixth and final Eastern Conference spot to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament is about as tight as it gets, with five teams separated by two games for the final position. Two of those teams go head-to-head when the current No. 6-seeded Toronto Raptors (43-35) host the Miami Heat (41-37), who currently hold the final play-in spot. Given this game's late-season importance, the SportsLine Projection Model projects a lower-scoring game, which also results in the model finding value in Heat guard Tyler Herro to finish Under 30.5 total points + rebounds + assists as one of its top Tuesday NBA player prop picks for prop betting. He's finished Under this total in four of his last six games.

The model is also backing Suns guard Devin Booker Under 35.5 total points + rebounds + assists when online sports betting for Tuesday NBA props. One of SportsLine's top NBA experts has locked in his NBA best player prop bet for Tuesday, picking Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu Over 16.5 points against the Pacers. Before locking in Tuesday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Tuesday

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves, Over 16.5 points

Tyler Herro, Heat, Under 30.5 total points + rebounds + assists

Devin Booker, Suns, Under 35.5 total points + rebounds + assists

Ayo Dosunmu, Timberwolves, Over 16.5 points

"Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels will not play against the Pacers. With Edwards in and out of the lineup lately, and McDaniels being listed as week-to-week, Ayo Dosunmu has scored at least 17 points in eight of his last nine games," SportsLine NBA expert Mike Barner said. "This is a great matchup for him to remain hot in the scoring department with the tanking Pacers having the fifth-worst defensive rating in the league over their last 10 games. Over the last 10 games, the Pacers and Timberwolves both rank inside the top 10 in pace of play. Take this over."

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Tyler Herro, Heat, Under 30.5 total points + rebounds + assists

Herro has gone Under this total in four of his last six games, including two of his last three road games as the Heat travel to Toronto to take on the Raptors. His PRA average is right around this number this season (29.9), but the Raptors have the ninth-best scoring defense in the league, allowing 112.1 points per game. Toronto ranks sixth in 3-point shooting percentage against and ninth in 3-pointers allowed, which could limit Herro's success from deep. The Raptors also rank second in assists and fastbreak points allowed, culminating in the model projecting Herro to finish below his average on Tuesday. For NBA betting, the model projects Herro for a 25.6 PRA total on Tuesday.

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Devin Booker, Suns, Under 35.5 total points + rebounds + assists



The Phoenix star guard is coming off his third 30-point performance over his last four games, however, he's about to face one of the NBA's top defenses on Tuesday. The Suns play the Rockets, who rank fourth in scoring defense at 110 ppg allowed, while allowing the second-fewest rebounds and third-fewest assists per game. Booker has failed to surpass even a 30 PRA total in either of his two games against Houston this season, averaging a 28 PRA total in two contests this year. Booker's season average is just over this total at 35.7, but against one of the league's top defenses, the model doesn't like his chances for Tuesday, projecting Booker for a 32.9 PRA total.

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