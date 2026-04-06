Monday features a five-game NBA slate, including multiple contests crucial for Eastern Conference postseason seeding. The red-hot Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic host the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET in two contests that could be first-round postseason previews. Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns is second in the NBA in rebounds at 11.9 per game, but he's surpassed 11 rebounds in just one of his last four games, which has the SportsLine Projection Model backing Towns Under 12.5 rebounds as one of its top Monday NBA player prop picks for prop betting in Knicks vs. Hawks.

The model is also backing Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins Under 29.5 total points + rebounds + assists when online sports betting for Monday NBA props. One of SportsLine's top NBA player prop experts has locked in his NBA best bet for Monday, picking Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson Under 22.5 total points + rebounds + assists against the Nuggets. Before locking in Monday NBA prop picks and other NBA bets on betting sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out top picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

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Top NBA player prop picks on Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Under 12.5 rebounds

Daniss Jenkins, Pistons, Under 29.5 total points + rebounds + assists

Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, Under 22.5 total points + rebounds + assists

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks, Under 12.5 rebounds

Towns has finished Under 12.5 rebounds in three of his last four games heading into a matchup against the surging Hawks. Atlanta hasn't allowed a player to record at least 13 rebounds in a game in five straight contests. Towns is second in the NBA in rebounding at 11.9 rebounds per game, but even that is Under this total. The model projects Towns for 10.7 rebounds on Monday.

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Daniss Jenkins, Pistons, Under 29.5 total points + rebounds + assists

Jenkins has excelled in a larger role with Cade Cunningham (lung) out, but with the Magic still battling for postseason seeding and looking to move out of the NBA Play-In Tournament and into the top six in the East, expect a focused Orlando team on the floor Monday. The Magic have won two straight games and three of their last four contests. Jenkins hasn't performed as well on the road as he has at home with Cunningham out, posting a 25 PRA average over four road games without the star point guard entering Monday's matchup in Orlando. For NBA betting, the model projects Jenkins for a PRA total of 24.8.

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Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers, Under 22.5 total points + rebounds + assists



"Scoot Henderson has only eclipsed this line in seven of his 23 games this season," SportsLine player prop expert Doug, AKA Prop Bet Guy, said. "Despite being off his minutes restriction, the third-year guard's minutes have fluctuated as he's lost playing time to the likes of Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray. Also notable, Scoot has only cleared this line once in 14 games on the road, where his shooting numbers plummet (37% overall, 27% from three)."

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